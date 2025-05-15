Hailey Bieber Wants Someone to 'Cry Me a River' Amid Growing Concerns Over Husband Justin Bieber's Behavior

Hailey Bieber has posted a cryptic message on social media as speculation continues to grow about Justin Bieber’s recent behavior. The model and Rhode founder shared a handwritten note on her Instagram Stories on May 13 that appeared to come from an old notebook marked with her maiden name, Baldwin.

Advertisement

The note read: “Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it,” and Hailey Bieber captioned the image with a single word: “Relevant.”

Hailey’s post quickly sparked conversation among fans, as it came just days after Justin’s emotional social media activity raised concerns. The singer has recently shared several vulnerable posts, prompting speculation about his mental health and the state of their marriage.

Although the note seemed lighthearted, the timing led many to question if Hailey was addressing the ongoing attention on her relationship.

Amid the speculation, sources close to the couple have shared mixed insights. One insider told PEOPLE in April: “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue.” The source added that Hailey was feeling sad about how harshly people were treating Justin now that he was finally starting to come out of his shell.

Advertisement

However, another source close to Justin Bieber offered a more concerning perspective. “She’s been in tears about his behavior lately,” the source said. They added that things had deteriorated quickly and that Hailey was genuinely afraid something bad might happen to Justin.

The source also added that Hailey was very loyal to Justin and wasn’t planning to leave him, but she recognized that something needed to change. They continued that her main focus was on raising their son, Jack, in a stable environment and that she had set clear boundaries around what she was willing to tolerate.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024. On May 11, Hailey celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing a series of intimate photos on Instagram, including a picture of her and baby Jack’s feet.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Girls’ Night Out After NBA Outing with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet