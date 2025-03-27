Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner Reignite Romance Rumors 15 Years Later with Flirty Social Media Exchange; READ

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner, who were linked over 15 years ago, have sparked dating rumors again. Their recent flirty exchanges on social media have caught the attention of fans. The pair, who were briefly connected in 2010, have been liking and commenting on each other’s posts, fueling speculation about a possible relationship.

The rumors started when Jessica Simpson commented on a video Jeremy posted on March 8. In the clip, the Hurt Locker star was seen working out shirtless. Jessica responded with a fire emoji, which Jeremy liked. Fans quickly noticed the interaction, given Jessica’s recent split from Eric Johnson.

Later, Jessica posted about her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 1, celebrating its success on iTunes. "It’s about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead," she wrote on March 21.

Jeremy Renner congratulated her in the comments, writing, "Congrats Jess!!!" followed by three clapping emojis and a fire emoji. Jessica liked his comment back, adding to the speculation.

On March 23, Jeremy posted another workout video featuring his mother, Valerie Cearley. He captioned it, "Sunday session with mama… Rehab, recovery. Got to get her bones strong too! Let's go Mama! Proud of her doing several circuits today and pushing through her adversity." Jessica responded, "I love this oh me… Mama is STRONG… I need to go do sit-ups now." Jeremy liked her comment again, keeping the conversation going.

Fans pointed out that these interactions seem playful and supportive. While it is unclear if the two are romantically involved, their recent exchanges have sparked discussions online.

Jessica and Jeremy were first linked in 2010 after meeting at a party. At the time, PEOPLE reported that Jeremy had spent the night flirting with Jessica and that they had exchanged numbers. However, he later denied the rumors, stating that they had only spoken briefly about his mother’s hairstylist before speculation about them dating began.

Jessica, who shares three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, with her ex-husband Eric Johnson, has spoken about her personal growth.

In a February interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on her love life, saying that she might be meant to love many people in her life. She added that she was grateful to have her children and that Eric remained an important part of her life and always would be.