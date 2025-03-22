Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Slams Kanye West's Controversial Comments on Her and Jay-Z's Twins: 'Pay a Price...'

Mathew Knowles came out to slam Kanye West after the rapper made insensitive comments regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest children, Rumi and Sir. The couple, who also share a 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, have yet to address the remarks.

On March 18, West, 47, continued his series of erratic behavior and shared a now-deleted post on X where he asked whether anyone had ever laid eyes on 7-year-old twins and made derogatory comments about their intellect.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE RET*RDED NO LIKE LITERALLY," West posted on X.

Knowles, 73, replied days later, speaking to TMZ, decrying West's actions. He stated that ignorance has consequences, particularly in the music world, and wished West the mental health care he needed.

He told the outlet, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry. I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs in terms of mental health."

The declaration came on the heels of Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, 71, seemingly responding to the same. In a sarcastic Instagram video from the set of a photoshoot, she said, "I got a corny joke; want to hear it? hear I go: What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny."

Though her caption was subsequently edited, the initial version apparently contained a message about standing above "ignorance and evil," hinting at West's remarks. She had initially captioned the video, per TMZ, "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper."

Advertisement

Kanye West's most recent tirade is part of a string of increasingly provocative remarks, several of which have come under fire. He is also currently feuding with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over custody of their four children. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have so far kept quiet on the issue.