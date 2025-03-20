Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Letter to Marvel’s Kevin Feige After Being Fired Post Assault Verdict: ‘Loved My Time...’

Jonathan Majors was once one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars, making waves as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. However, his career took a drastic turn after his highly publicized trial and conviction on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. The fallout was swift—Marvel Studios cut ties with him, major film deals fell through, and his critically acclaimed film Magazine Dreams was shelved. Now, two years later, with the film finally getting a theatrical release, Majors reflects on his journey, his attempt at a comeback, and the letter he sent to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

In an interview with Variety, Majors revealed that after being let go from Marvel, he reached out to Feige in a letter. While he didn’t disclose the full contents, he emphasized his appreciation for the time he spent working with Marvel. “I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at,” he said.

Despite the professional setbacks, Majors maintains that he isn’t bitter about Marvel’s decision to drop him. He acknowledges that the studio had to make a business choice, given the controversy surrounding him. While he doesn’t expect a call back, he remains hopeful that audiences will still engage with his work.

With Magazine Dreams finally making its way to theaters, Majors sees the film as deeply personal. He admits that the project, which explores themes of loneliness, masculinity, and self-destruction, resonates with his own experiences. He also discusses how he’s spent the past two years focusing on personal growth and self-reflection, even getting a new tattoo that reads “Rebirth” as a symbol of his fresh start.

As Majors works to rebuild his career, he remains focused on his craft and the lessons he has learned along the way. While it is uncertain whether Hollywood or audiences will fully embrace him again, he is determined to keep moving forward. He expresses a deep desire to continue making art, telling stories, and shaping perspectives through his work. For now, he is committed to personal growth, believing that if he stays dedicated to his journey, everything else will fall into place.