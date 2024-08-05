‘How Did Those Years Go By...': Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Shares Sweet Tribute For Son Jace's 15th Birthday

Those who have followed Jenelle Evans’s journey as a mother since her 2010 debut on 16 and Pregnant have seen many highs and lows. Fans have seen her from giving birth to her son Jace to now celebrating his 15th birthday.

Before giving birth to her son Jace, MTV viewers got to know her as a pregnant high school senior. They then got to see her as a young mother on Teen Mom 2 where they saw Jace’s childhood and growing up years. Take a look at Evan’s celebration as Jace turned 15 and her journey filled with ups and downs untold now.

The 32-year-old Teen Mom 2 star celebrated her oldest son's 15th birthday on this weekend on August 3 by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram. In the first picture, Evans is seen standing with her son in front of the birthday cake with 15 candles on top of it. The post also comprises a video of her son riding a four-wheeler with two passengers through the woods.

“What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends,” she captioned the post. "That's how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday! How did those years go by so quick? 🥹❤️🎉🎂 I’m the short one now!”

While most of the fans expressed surprise and shock over how quickly Jace grew up and almost in front of ther eyes, some netizens also shared snarky comments on the post. “Time goes by fast when you prioritize lots of men over your children,” wrote one. Another commented, “Happy birthday! Yall both look so happy!! 👏 yay to new beginnings. Ignore the haters.”

Jace had a turbulent upbringing that frequently transpired before the public eye. Before Evans was granted Jace’s custody in March 2023, the boy was looked after by her mother Barbara Evans for more than 10 years. But the family's problems didn't end there.

In October 2023, after Jace allegedly ran away from home for the third time, a Child Protective Services (CPS) lawsuit was filed against Evans and her then-husband, David Eason. Although Eason later faced a minor charge of child abuse, Barbara claimed at the time that Jace had told police that Eason had beaten him. Eason refuted the allegation.

After Eason allegedly killed their dog in May 2019, she temporarily lost custody of Kaiser and Ensley, but she was able to regain possession by July of the same year. Evans stated in February that the CPS case against her and her 35-year-old husband Eason over Jace had been dismissed.

After six years of marriage, the reality star finally filed for separation from Eason in February, according to court records that The Sun was able to obtain. In March 2024, Jenelle and Eason got a formal separation.

Since then, Evans has given birth to two more children: a seven year old girl named Ensley, with her former husband Eason, and a son named Kaiser, who is now 10 years old, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

