'It's Not Easy': Brooke Shields Explains Why Her Daughter Leaving Makes Her an 'Empty Nester'

Brooke Shields is doing it all over again– feeling the sting of an “empty nester” while her pretty babies leave for college. The Hollywood star struck a chord with her fans when her eldest daughter, Rowan left home to attend Wake Forest University in North Carolina two years ago.

This week, the mother of two, 59, endured the pain of seeing her younger daughter, Grier, move away for college. Shields could not resist her tears while sharing the thoughts of an empty nester mom in an emotional video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 27.

“Both of my baby birds have left the nest,” the Sahara star captioned the post while she explained how she sat on the same porch “a year ago” to see off Rowan, 21, and now life’s come full circle with her “little girl” Grier also leaving her mother’s nest for college.

Fighting back tears, Brooke Shields expressed, “OK, so, I sat here a year ago, and I watched my big girl leave, and I’m back on this porch, and I am now officially an empty nester?” She weighed in on the plight of mothers while taking off her shades to wipe her tears, unable to put her thoughts into words. She adds, “It’s not easy for the moms. I mean, it’s just so weird."

The actress, who recently released her latest film, Mother of the Bride in May, narrated the emotional moment when she dropped off Grier to college, and the mother-daughter duo cried their hearts out. “and then I cried a good portion of the ride home,” Shields added.

In 2022, the Hollywood star teared up in a similar video where she opened up about the difficult experience of being an empty nester for the first time. She revealed in the snippet how her husband, Chris Hency drove their elder daughter to North Carolina, all by himself, because Shields did not feel brave enough to withstand the pain of driving away from the college campus, per BuzzFeed.

Brooke Shields' heartfelt thoughts for her daughters resonated with many of her fans as they showered her with love and support in the comments. The fans, particularly moms, penned notes of acknowledgment and appreciation for her honest feelings.

“No one talks about this pain we mummas go through,” one comment stated while another fan recognized it as a new opportunity for the star to “find yourself.” A third fan consoled, “...you’re an incredible mama, hang in there darling.”

The Blue Lagoon star’s celebrity pals also chimed in. Highlighting a mother’s purpose, Melissa Joan Hart shared, “True words! It's so hard on the moms when our babies fly off but if we did our job, that's the goal.”

Meanwhile, actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth likened Shield’s experience to that of her best friend who appeared to be going through a similar phase. Brazilian actress Carolina Ferraz noted how the special bond between mother and daughters is unbreakable.

Earlier, Shield’s 18-year-old daughter made headlines for wearing her mother’s wedding gown to her 2024 high school graduation ceremony. “Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress,” the actor confirmed. She wore the gown for her wedding to tennis icon Andre Agassi in 1997, per People. The mother-daughter duo made some alterations to the dress, taking out all the “poof” and shoulder straps.

