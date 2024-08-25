Jenna Dewan's 4-Year-Old Son Callum Is In His Swiftie Era; Actress Posts Adorable Clips

Jenna Dewan swooned over her sweet son and his dance moves as he shook a leg to Taylor Swift! On August 23, 2024, the actress and mom posted clips of her 4-year-old baby Callum on Instagram stories.

The short videos of him dancing to the mega popstar during a Swift-themed camp made every viewer gush with awe. In the first clip, she wrote, “‘That’s me!’ I was not prepared for this cuteness omg.”

In the video, Callum can be seen dancing in a golden and shiny headband with two other kids of the same age in front of a curtain.

He is also wearing a shirt with “Yada” printed on it. It stands for the Los Angeles Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts. This is where the performance was held.

In the next video, the kid can be seen with his arms raised as he jumps on the spot and fist-pumps to T-Swift’s You Belong with Me track from 2008.

Jenna Dewan wrote, “This Taylor Swift camp might as well have been Broadway to us. I was crying, we cheered so loud. Sooo cute.” It’s clear from the videos that the audience loved the dance moves since a lot of cheering can be heard in the background!

There was a third and final clip attached as well that looked like it was filmed at the very end of the performance. It showed Callum standing and the audience clapping for the kids.

The 43-year-old actress showed her son smiling and then panned the camera to his 11-year-old sister Everly who was cheering for her brother while also wearing a Taylor Swift t-shirt to support him!

That’s not all. The Rookie actress wasn’t done being proud of her kid. She also shared a photo of Everly hugging her brother Callum after the show.

Dewan wrote, “What matters right here…,” on it. Apart from Dewan, Everly, and Callum, the rest of the family was also in attendance!

The Step Up star posted a photo of her fiancé Steve Kazee as well as her sweet baby girl, Rhiannon who is just 2-month-old but was in attendance for her big brother.

The star shares Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and Callum and Rhiannon with Kazee. She split from Tatum in 2018. Yet, people are still curious to know about her equation with the Deadpool and Wolverine star’s new partner- Zoë Kravitz.

The two are currently busy promoting their new film, Blink Twice, which is Kravitz’s directorial debut and stars Tatum.

As per Entertainment Tonight reports, Dewan moved on a long time ago and is cordial with Kravitz but they aren’t close. It also looks like she isn’t concerned or bothered by who her ex dates.

Well, that’s a mature way of handling things!

