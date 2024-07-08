Khloe Kardashian Completes Color Run With Daughter True and Son Tatum, Mother-Daughter Flaunt Medals; See Pics

Khloe Kardashian had a colorful day out with her kids!

The reality star took her daughter True, 6, and Tatum, who will turn two later this month, to a color run competition. The trio wore matching T-shirts and vibrant accessories to match the theme, completed the race, and earned their medals. The mom-of-two took to social media to share highlights from the fun-filled day!

Khloe Kardashian and her kids participate in the color run

On Sunday, July 7, the Good America founder shared highlights from the color run on Instagram. The trio wore white T-shirts with Khloe adding a colorful bandana, a delicate choker, purple sunglasses, and a fake red mustache to her outfit.

True wore her pink bandana across her ponytail and added pink funky sunglasses, while Tatum rocked a green bandana and sunglasses.

Kardashian shared several snaps from the event, including one of her and True running in the middle of the race. "We're doing it!" she said over the clip. In another clip, the mother-daughter celebrated them completing the race and earning their respective medals. “We did it. We got medals. We finished,” she said in that clip.

Other pictures included cute snaps of True and Tatum playing with the fake mustache, Khloe’s colorful shoes, and one of the trio dressed in coordinated clothes.

Khloe Kardashian defends her parenting style

This season on The Kardashians, Khloe and Kim are feuding over their different parenting styles. The latter nitpicked the former over her rigid schedule and for spending too much time with her kids, which caused the drama.

In the June 27 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe admitted that people—especially her family—can be judgemental about her being home with her kids most of the time. "For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy,’ ” she said in the show’s confessional video.

She added that if people would rather spend their time socializing than being with their children, then they should do that. However, she finds herself not being one of those people. “I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom, and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

