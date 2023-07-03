Barbie: Why is Margot Robbie starrer getting banned in Vietnam? Details inside

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's anticipated flick Barbie is now facing an unexpected hurdle in Vietnam. Know why the movie is getting banned!

Key Highlight

Lights, camera, controversy! The much-anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, featuring the talented Margot Robbie and heartthrob Ryan Gosling, has hit a roadblock in Vietnam. Startling reports reveal that the film's domestic distribution has been unexpectedly banned, leaving fans bewildered. Let's dive into the captivating details of this unexpected twist and explore the implications of the movie's release.

Why is the Barbie movie banned in Vietnam?

Imagine a scene that could alter a movie's destiny! In this case, it's a small moment showcasing a map in the South China Sea that has caused quite a stir. Barbie, originally set to dazzle Vietnamese audiences on the same day as its U.S. premiere, has now been prohibited from gracing the silver screens of Vietnam. The decision comes from the Department of Cinema, responsible for granting licenses and scrutinizing foreign films, citing a particular image featuring the contentious nine-dash line.

The nine-dash line dispute extends beyond Vietnam's borders, leading to a complex legal quagmire. In 2016, an international arbitration court in The Hague rejected China's claims based on this demarcation. However, China has stubbornly refused to accept the ruling, causing ongoing tensions in the region. By banning Barbie, Vietnam asserted its sovereignty and sent a clear message that it won't compromise when it comes to protecting its national interests.

Warner Bros maintains silence on Barbie ban in Vietnam

In the midst of this cinematic storm, Warner Bros, the powerhouse behind ‘Barbie’, has chosen to remain tight-lipped. Though speculation swirls, an official response from the studio is yet to hit the headlines. The silence adds to the intrigue and highlights the delicate balance between entertainment and political sensitivities.

Meanwhile, the ban on Barbie serves as a stark reminder of the intricate dance between cinema and politics. Vietnam finds itself skillfully navigating the treacherous waters of geopolitical conflicts and territorial disputes, with entertainment caught in the crossfire. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in this gripping saga, it's a powerful testament to the complex world in which our beloved movies exist.

As the story unfolds, one thing remains certain: the intersection of cinema and politics continues to captivate audiences, ensuring that the drama behind the scenes can rival the action on the silver screen.

 

