Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Move Into New Home 'Happily Together'; Know Details

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, have made a significant leap in their relationship.

The couple has now officially moved in together, an exclusive source of People magazine claims. Almost two months after they went public with their romance on Instagram in March, Davidson and Hewitt are now living together in New York.

Page Six first broke the news of Davidson's new relationship in March, shortly after speculations of Davidson dating someone outside his usual celebrity circle ran wild. They have been living, according to reports, alternately between Davidson's home in upstate New York and a recently rented Brooklyn brownstone.

Friends of the couple told People that the two are "very happy together" and settling in well into this next step of their romance.

"Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months. They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn," the source said.

"They’re so happy together and doing great," the insider stated. The couple was seen getting intimate on a beach vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, in March, which fueled their relationship rumors. Shortly after paparazzi shots emerged of the two kissing, Hewitt confirmed their romance on Instagram.

She uploaded a playful video of Davidson giggling in a bathrobe as a classic episode of Rugrats played in the background. Their relationship has been steadily developing since then.

According to Page Six's sources, "[Hewitt] respects Pete and his desire for privacy. Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman."

Hewitt has previously been romantically linked to Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Davidson’s long list of high-profile relationships includes Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and more.

Despite their media coverage, Pete Davidson insists his past relationships aren't as juicy as they have been portrayed to be. As of now, he is reportedly sticking to his ongoing personal development and professional endeavors.

