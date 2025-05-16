Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Gives Off Kim Kardashian Vibes in Shimmery Gown on Red Carpet

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt made their red carpet debut on the 13th annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel, New York City, on Thursday (May 15). The couple packed on the PDA as they posed for the lens.

While Davidson donned a beige button-up shirt with khaki pants and dark sunglasses, Hewitt wore a sequin brown dress, which had an uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look.

Advertisement

Hewitt also styled her hair in a bun, just like Kim's signature look. Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between the model and the makeup mogul. On several Reddit threads, netizens discussed how Davidson's ladylove resembled his ex-girlfriend Kim.

Currently, the pair is living together in New York and Brooklyn. In a recent report by People, a source revealed that the couple is now “splitting their time between Davidson’s place in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”

The couple first went public with their relationship in March. The model shared a clip of herself watching Rugrats on television and Davidson, out of nowhere, entered the frame wearing a bathrobe. Around the same time, they were spotted kissing on the beach in Palm Beach, Florida.

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

Born in London on March 5, 1996, Hewitt shifted to Los Angeles at 10. She began modeling as a teenager and later starred in Guess’s spring/summer 2018 campaign. Born in London on March 5, 1996, Hewitt moved to Los Angeles at age 10, according to her IMDb. She began modeling as a teenager and later starred in Guess’s spring/summer 2018 campaign.

Advertisement

Hewitt has also acted in multiple films and television shows, including Teenage Badass (2020), Turnt (2018), and the FX series Dave. She was last seen in HBO’s Industry, portraying Suzie Huppert in season 3.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart and Natalie Portman Steal the Spotlight at Cannes 2025 Photocalls with Strikingly Opposite Looks: See PICS