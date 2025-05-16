Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial: Justin Bieber’s Appearances With Disgraced Rapper Were Merely ‘Performative,’ Reveals Singer’s Camp

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

As speculation continues to grow connecting Justin Bieber to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing criminal trial, the pop singer's rep has explicitly refuted all claims of his involvement with the disgraced rapper. Bieber, who was previously seen in various interviews as chums with Diddy, has denied their past connections.

Bieber, now 31, met Combs at the beginning of his career as a teenager, which has been the reason for a social media rumor. Old clips of the duo, including a 2011 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have returned to the fore over the past few weeks.

In that interview, Combs said something strange after Bieber mentioned an unresolved vow of a Lamborghini. P. Diddy, who considered the Sorry singer his protégé, had promised to buy the pop sensation a Lamborghini.

However, Diddy had dodged questions about being around Bieber. He responded, "[Justin] knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

Another 2009 clip features Diddy hanging out with 15-year-old Bieber, telling him, "As soon as you turn 16, I'm gonna let you rock this car." He also referred to their adventures together as "a 15-year-old's dream," stating they would "go buck full crazy" for 48 hours.

"Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream," Diddy said in Justin's YouTube vlog at the time.

Even though these remarks have surfaced online, sources told TMZ that they were merely part of a "performative" persona and not indicative of a personal one. Bieber, according to them, was actually closer to Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin Combs, than he was to Diddy. There was nothing inappropriate in their relationship, as per Bieber's representative.

The Sorry singer's camp set the record straight, stating, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Justin Bieber might continue getting dragged into Sean Diddy Combs' intensifying criminal case due to their shared digital footprint. However, the singer's rep has asserted that he was not one of Diddy's sexual abuse victims.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

