'Things Got So Bad': RHOP Star Mia Thornton's Ex Gordon Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

During the emotional third part of the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion, Gordon Thornton, the estranged husband of Potomac Housewife Mia Thornton, shared a deeply personal revelation.

Speaking to host and executive producer Andy Cohen, Gordon bravely disclosed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar I disorder, a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings between emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), as described by the Mayo Clinic.

"Bipolar, in and of itself, causes your mind to really work opposite," Gordon, 71, said on the episode, which aired on Sunday, April 14. "Your mind tricks you into saying ‘You are normal, everyone else is slow.'"

Gordon continued to share his journey, revealing that although he received an official diagnosis two and a half years ago, he can trace the signs of bipolar disorder back to his early 20s. "I can remember episodes over the course of my life," he said, adding, "My manic got worse over the years as I gained more control, more power, more money."

While medication helps manage the symptoms, Gordon emphasized that it's not the sole solution. He stresses, "The key to controlling this is not the medication exclusively."

"You have to go the rest of the way yourself," he explained. "So the first thing you got to do is understand the behaviors that are the beginning of going into a manic episode."

"I cannot [see it]. People around me can," Gordon added, noting that prior to separating from Mia, she had pointed out to him that he was in an episode "a few times," but he "didn't listen."

Mia, 39, and Gordon's love story began in an unexpected setting: a strip club charity event back in 2003. From there, they joined forces on the board of a non-profit organization dedicated to fundraising for Haiti. Their connection deepened, leading to their marriage in March 2012. Together, they are parents to son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6, in addition to having children from previous relationships and several grandchildren.

However, their journey hit a bump when they announced their separation in June 2023, with PEOPLE revealing the news in September of the same year.

"My family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay,” Mia told PEOPLE. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

Since then, Mia has reignited a romance with her former flame, Incognito, also known as INC, a radio personality. At the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Gordon mentioned that he and Incognito maintain a civil relationship.

Despite their separation, Mia and Gordon have not finalized their divorce proceedings.

Mia and Gordon's Separate Lives: Cracks and Confrontations on RHOP

Living separate lives, Mia resides in a chic penthouse apartment in Washington, D.C., while Gordon has settled into an apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina. Interestingly, Gordon is contemplating a move just across the street from Mia, according to her.

Throughout Season 8 of the Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers witnessed cracks in Mia and Gordon's relationship. Their disagreements escalated, particularly over financial strains related to Gordon's ongoing issues with his siblings in their shared chiropractic franchise. Tensions reached a climax in the season finale when Mia was confronted by Gordon about an alleged affair during a tumultuous period in their relationship.

However, during Sunday's RHOP Season 8 reunion, Gordon bravely owned up to his role in their separation, especially in light of his health struggles.

In a candid moment, Gordon acknowledged the reality of their situation. "It is what it is," he added. "I know that things I did pushed her away. I know that. I have no doubt about that."

He then proceeded to express his deep appreciation for Mia's unwavering support during his health struggles. "Things got so bad and so low for me that I went to the hospital and checked myself in. The next morning, guess who was there? Mia," Gordon said. "She showed up the next morning, made sure that I had everything I needed. Left and went to get me a change of clothes. My place was seven, eight hours away. She came to see me, I believe every day but one while I was there."

Despite Mia's assurance that she'll always be there to care for him, Gordon insists that he's doing well. "I appreciate you saying that, but I am good now," said Gordon. "I understand my mental illness. I understand how to control it now."

The Real Housewives of Potomac can be streamed on Peacock.

