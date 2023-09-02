'When she found out, trust levels went way down': Did Selena Gomez accuse Justin Bieber of cheating on her in song Look at Her Now?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship may have been one of the most tumultuous and dramatic romances of the music industry but it has also acted as a source of inspiration for a lot of their hit tracks. Even though there's no confirmation about it, Gomez's song Look at Her Now is said to be one of the many tracks she has written about being with Bieber.

The actress calls him out for cheating on her in the catchy 2019 track and the lyrics seem to be a hint at how their relationship fared and how she recovered from it. For the unversed, Gomez and Bieber had an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, and months after their final breakup, he married model Hailey Bieber. Here's a quick breakdown of the lyrics.

Did Selena Gomez accuse Justin Bieber of cheating on her in Look at Her Now?

The dance-pop song, which was released on October 24, 2019, talked about falling in love with a guy who was her first real lover but didn't remain loyal to her. There have been several reports over the years that claim Bieber cheated on Gomez and the latter has opened up about the former being her first love many times over the course of their almost decade-long romance. "They fell in love one summer / A little too wild for each other," the lyrics say.

"Shiny 'til it wasn't / Feels good 'til it doesn't / It was her first real lover / His too 'til he had another / Oh, God, when she found out / Trust levels went way down," Gomez sings and refers to being cheated on, thus losing trust in the guy after that. Over the years, both of them have also talked about how they were each other's first proper and serious relationship. The next few lines also seemed to be a direct hint at Bieber and his decision to get married.

Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Baldwin

His marriage to Hailey Baldwin came as a shock because it came only months after their final breakup. The song continues, "Of course, she was sad / But now she's glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go." In 2018, when Bieber got married, reports claimed that Gomez knew she was better off without Justin and she was glad they didn't end up together again, which is what the song says.

"Fast nights that got him / That new life was his problem / Not saying she was perfect / Still regrets that moment," the Only Murders in the Building crooned. This seems to be a clear reference to Bieber's struggle with the intense fame he received at a young age and the scrutiny that followed. He has time and again talked about how getting that much public attention at the age of twelve messed him up. Gomez was also a child actor and Disney star.

