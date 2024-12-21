4 Salman Khan and Kajol movies that are a treat to watch for 90s Bollywood fans

Salman Khan and Kajol are popular Bollywood actors who began their careers in the '90s. Although they didn't star in many movies together, they always shared an underrated chemistry. But, despite their limited pairing, their appearances in films remain unforgettable for 90s Bollywood fans. From heartwarming performances to multi-starrer casts, Salman Khan and Kajol films are no less than a treat for fans and hold a nostalgic charm that continues to impress fans.

If you want to take a glimpse of their unique on-screen pairing, you must check this Salman Khan and Kajol movie list.

Top 4 Salman Khan and Kajol movies that you must watch

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Genre: Romantic Drama

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

One of the most iconic films in the 90s was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a mix of romance and drama. Although it was a Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film, Salman's charm stole the limelight. He played the role of Aman, a charming and selfless man who was supposed to marry Anjali, played by Kajol, and loved her.

However, he had to let go of his love to let her reunite with her true love, Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, adding depth to the narrative. His role was so good that, to date, audiences debate whether Anjali should have chosen him over Rahul. This Salman Khan and Kajol movie is a must-watch for anyone who loves heartfelt storytelling.

2. Karan Arjun (1995)

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Cast: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri

Where to Watch: Zee5, YouTube

Karan Arjun recently made waves with its re-release in cinemas, and fans are now revisiting the then-popular film. It was a reincarnation drama with action-packed sequences that has become a Bollywood classic. In the movie, Salman Khan plays Karan, a fiery and determined brother to Arjun, played by SRK, who is seeking revenge against a village villain.

In the film, Kajol is paired with the Pathaan actor. She has a few scenes with Salman that add emotional depth to the story. She plays a fearless girl, and her rapport with Salman is interesting to watch. Karan Arjun was an important film that strengthened Salman Khan and Kajol's place in Bollywood.

3. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Sohail Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra

Where to Watch: JioCinema, Hotstar

We get the best glimpse of the chemistry between Salman Khan and Kajol in the well-known romantic comedy film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. It showcased Salman and Kajol as Suraj and Muskaan, a couple whose relationship faces challenges from family opposition and personal insecurities. Khan plays the role of the confident yet vulnerable man Suraj, while Kajol is shown as an independent and strong-willed Muskaan.

They have a playful bond and interesting chemistry. In addition, songs like O O Jaane Jaana from the film became a mass favorite, adding to the movie's popularity. This one is an absolute go-to if you want to see the chemistry between Salman and Kajol movies.

4. Om Shanti Om (2007) (Cameo)

Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Director: Farah Khan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Kajol (Cameo Appearances)

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Although not together, Khan and the Do Patti actress made cameo appearances in Om Shanti Om. They featured for a few minutes in the star-studded song Deewangi Deewangi. Both stars played themselves in the film and matched the beats of SRK.

The film wasn't released in the 90s, but it brought the cameos of stars from that era into the film. Consequently, it found a name in the Salman Khan and Kajol movie list.

Despite their undeniable charm and good on-screen pairing, Salman Khan and Kajol didn't get many opportunities in films. Still, their limited collaborations showcase their versatility and fans, and these movies remain timeless classics. These entertaining movies feature family drama, melodious music, unforgettable dialogue, and heartfelt storytelling. So, grab some popcorn and watch these Salman Khan and Kajol movies now!

