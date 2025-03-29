5 best courtroom dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar to watch while we wait for Kesari Chapter 2: Badla to Pink

Despite multiple courtroom dramas available to stream on OTT, a section of the audience is always excited to watch another one with a fresh new story. As Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan’s historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2, is set to arrive in cinemas soon, here are some courtroom movies that can be binge-watched over the weekend. From Badla to Pink and OMG 2, there’s something for everyone.

5 courtroom dramas to enjoy on OTT ahead of Kesari Chapter 2:

1. Badla

Where to watch: Netflix

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh created a mystery thriller titled Badla that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The 2019 movie is a remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, and deals with topics of love and revenge. It showcases Amitabh Bachchan as Advocate Badal Gupta who is trying to help Naina Sethi (played by Taapsee Pannu) who claims he has been wrongfully arrested for the murder of her lover.

2. Pink

Where to watch: Prime Video

Pink is another courtroom drama featuring Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan. The legal thriller showcases how a retired lawyer steps in to back three women who are falsely implicated in a crime. Pink also won the Best Film on Other Social Issues award at the 64th National Film Awards.

3. OMG 2

Where to watch: Netflix

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit movie, OMG-Oh My God. The film showcases a father’s determination to get justice for his son. For this, he decided to lock horns with the school management, pulling them to court for the lack of comprehensive education. The blockbuster stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in key roles.

4. Jolly LLB 2

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Jolly LLB 2 is a legal drama that unfolds when an insignificant lawyer moves mountains to seek justice for a deceased woman. The case ends up being one of the most important ones of his career. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie features Akshay along with Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra.

5. Section 375

Where to watch: Prime Video

In this legal drama, two lawyers lock horns after a Bollywood filmmaker is accused of wrongdoings by a female member of the crew. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 features Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra, and Rahul Bhat.

