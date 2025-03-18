Aadar Jain breaks silence on ‘timepass’ comment; Alekha Advani says Tara Sutaria knew about their long friendship

Aadar Jain recently tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a dreamy wedding. While their fairytale celebration was a highlight, what truly caught netizens’ attention was his remark about doing ‘timepass’ for four years before meeting Alekha. Many speculated he was hinting at his past relationship with Tara Sutaria. Now, Aadar has clarified about the same– revealing that he didn’t say four years but actually joked about a 20-year-long ‘timepass’. Alekha also added that Tara was always aware of their long-standing friendship.

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain has set the record straight, dismissing the claim that he said 'four years' in the viral clip. He said, "You should play the video. I've said 20 years." Addressing the growing speculation, he pointed out how silence is often a virtue, but when rumors spiral out of control, staying quiet can be mistaken for weakness.

Aadar dismissed the false narratives, emphasizing how baseless rumors can impact not just individuals but their families. He clarified that Alekha has been one of his closest friends for years. His words were misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary speculation, but he insisted there was never any truth to the rumors, saying, “It's unfortunate what happened. But there's no truth behind any of it.”

Meanwhile, Alekha Advani also dismissed the rumors as baseless, stating she and Aadar have been lifelong friends, making the speculation unfair and unnecessary. Emphasizing that even Tara Sutaria was aware of their long friendship, Alekha said, "Even she (Tara) knows that we (Aadar and I)'ve been friends for so long. This whole story is baseless.”

Aadar responded to the controversy stating that not everything works out, but that doesn't justify making remarks about others. He emphasized that his family doesn’t believe in such behavior and that everyone, including himself, Alekha, and their parents, has a past, it’s just life. While he accepts public scrutiny, he draws the line when it involves his wife, family, and values.

For the unversed, at their Sangeet ceremony, Aadar Jain expressed his deep love for Alekha Advani, sharing how he had always wanted to be with her but never had the chance. He also mentioned that she had unknowingly made him wait for 20 years, but it was all worth it as it led to their special moment. Aadar went on to say, “I love you, and it was worth the wait.” He also shared, “It's a secret; I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby.”

