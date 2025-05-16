Did you know THIS The Archies actor made his debut with Virat Kohli in an ad, despite having fractured hand?

Bollywood actor Mihir Ahuja has been in the industry for quite some time but got fame from the Netflix film The Archies, co-starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more. He played the role of Jughead Jones in the film. Now, he opened up on his debut, which was with Virat Kohli for an advertisement. He shared he got his hand fractured a day before the shoot but still managed to go for it.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Mihira Ahuja opened up about his first job and shared that it was an ad with cricketer Virat Kohli. “My first job was an ad with Virat Kohli. So I was going to the nearby gym and was crossing the road; a bike came and it hit me. The shoot was tomorrow. My right hand was fractured,” he said.

Further, The Archies star revealed he was soon in tears not because of the pain, but because he didn’t want to miss the shoot. He shared that everyone became silent after the incident and he prompted that he has a shoot tomorrow. When they got to know it was with none other than legendary cricketer Virat, they were in tears too.

Mihir was soon taken to the hospital and was advised not to go for the shoot tomorrow after fracturing his hand. Instead, he was asked to get the plaster done on his hand. However, he requested not to plaster his hand and instead asked for painkillers.

The actor further shared that the doctor agreed to this and gave him injections and painkillers, with the condition that he has to get his fractured hand plastered as soon as he wraps up shooting. He then went to the shoot with a broken hand.

Meanwhile, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a teen musical comedy set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1960s. The story follows a group of close-knit friends in the fictional town of Riverdale — Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda), and Ethel Muggs (Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal).

It shows how the group of friends give their best to save Green Park from being converted into a posh hotel and fight with some powerful people to protect their beloved park.

On the work front, Mihir Ahuja was recently seen in the show Pyar Paisa Profit alongside RJ Mahvash, Shivangi Khedkar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Ashish Raghav.

