Amitabh Bachchan walked into Bangkok s**ip club with unbuttoned shirt, recalls Apoorva Lakhia; reveals he was ‘mind-blown’

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on Ek Ajnabee, has revealed that the veteran actor struggles with insomnia. Reflecting on his experience working with him, Apoorva shared that despite long hours on set, Bachchan never seemed to get tired and was always enthusiastic about making plans after work. He recalled that during their time in Bangkok, Bachchan expressed a keen interest in exploring the local culture and walked into a s**ip club wearing an unbuttoned shirt, adding that he was ‘mind-blown’.

In an interview with Friday Talkies, Apoorva recounted an incident when Amitabh Bachchan asked him for a tour of Bangkok. He recalled hesitantly informing the actor about Patpong, a district known for its live shows, warning that his presence there could cause chaos.

However, Bachchan insisted on visiting, and they eventually went. Apoorva mentioned that actors Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian, and producer Bunty Walia accompanied them too. He also recalled that Bachchan was dressed in a shirt with most of the buttons undone and paired it with a traditional Thai dhoti-like garment.

Apoorva recounted that as Big B walked through, they headed to a club called Exotic Pu**y, known for its live shows. He mentioned that Bachchan had never witnessed such performances before, and as they entered, the presence of the legendary actor caused a frenzy among the Indians there.

Apoorva described how Bachchan walked through the area as casually as if he were in Juhu. After watching the show, Bachchan reportedly reacted with just two words—“Mind blowing.” Apoorva further shared that despite returning around 2:30-3:00 AM, Bachchan was back on set at 5:30 AM sharp, merely two and a half hours later.

Advertisement

Apoorva reminisced about how Kalki 2898 AD actor would occasionally arrange film screenings for the entire crew. He shared that the veteran actor would suggest renting a cinema and personally call Yash Chopra to request a screening of Bunty Aur Babli.

According to Apoorva, Yash Chopra would send the film's reel, and the whole unit would gather to watch it. He further mentioned that Bachchan would arrange for another film the following day, recalling how he would often fall asleep on the recliners during these screenings, which had become a daily occurrence.