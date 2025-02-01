Zahan Kapoor claims being ‘distant’ from cousins Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor while growing up: ‘There is...’

The gripping crime drama Black Warrant, featuring Zahan Kapoor in the lead, made its Netflix debut on January 10, 2025, and has been winning over audiences. Recently, the actor, grandson of the iconic Shashi Kapoor, opened up about his childhood, revealing that he grew up somewhat distant from his famous cousins, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, acknowledging a sense of separation within the family.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan Kapoor was asked about his bond with cousins Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor. He admitted that their connection has grown stronger in recent years. He added, "While growing up, we were slightly more distant." He explained that while they were already immersed in the industry, he was still a kid, growing up in a different environment.

The actor also shared that his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, intentionally maintained a sense of privacy, a value upheld by their nuclear family. Though family gatherings did happen on special occasions or occasionally at random, their interactions were limited.

Zahan further shared that his bond with Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir has strengthened in adulthood, but a natural separation remains since they are his second cousins. He said, "There is a separation." He pointed out that they, being first cousins, share a much closer connection. Despite this, he fondly recalls childhood memories with them, though he acknowledged that the sheer size of the Kapoor family naturally creates some distance.

He also recalled an amusing yet embarrassing childhood memory, admitting that he had no idea about his cousin Ranbir Kapoor until his Bollywood debut. Although he was familiar with Rishi Kapoor, their families remained largely separate, and as a young kid, he was absorbed in his own world. It was only when Ranbir made his big-screen debut with Saawariya in 2007 that Zahan became aware of him, as he was still in school at the time.

Zahan Kapoor reflected on an old family photo from a cousins' gathering, possibly from Rakshabandhan, where he was seen as a young child sitting on Ranbir Kapoor’s lap. The picture, shared with him by cousin Pooja, reminded him of how distant they were growing up. He recalled having more memories with Shammi Kapoor’s grandchildren since they lived closer.

However, over time, his bond with Kareena and Ranbir has grown stronger. He now feels more at ease discussing work with them. Looking back, he remembered being so fascinated by Rockstar that he watched it twice in one day, but at the time, their relationship wasn’t close enough for him to call Ranbir and talk about it. Now, things have changed, and he finds it special to be able to share his work with them.

Meanwhile, Black Warrant, led by showrunners Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, is a gripping series inspired by true events. Featuring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta in key roles, the show also includes special appearances by Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and Rajendra Gupta. The crime drama is currently streaming on Netflix.