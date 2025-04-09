Black Warrant's Zahan Kapoor admits he was ‘scared’ when he forayed into acting despite coming from film family; here’s why

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor rose to prominence with Vikramaditya Motwane's web show, Black Warrant, that was released earlier this year. Despite coming from a film family, the actor admitted being ‘scared’ because of the family lineage while he was starting out in the business.

While speaking with PTI, Zahan Kapoor revealed that he worked hard with a diction coach to learn the accent of the Hindi dialect spoken in a middle-class Delhi family for Black Warrant. Despite coming from a film family, his parents, Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy, made it clear that he has to work hard without depending on anyone.

The Black Warrant actor mentioned that the fear factor was even more considering the family lineage. He stressed that, despite knowing the path, it was entirely up to him to take it. He shared that his parents told him that the journey demanded hard work, so he had to figure it out by himself.

“I never believed I knew it all. And that’s why I was scared when I was getting into this field. I have tried to learn everything, and that is an ongoing process. I realized that there are many dangers and I should trust myself more than others… Aur uske liye main prayaas karoon, abhyaas karoon aur jitna ho sake apne aap ko taiyyar karoon (and for that I should try, practice and prepare myself as much as possible)," he said.

Kapoor highlighted the hard work he has done over the years, as he never believed that it was a part of his upbringing or was in his blood.

Interestingly, during the conversation, Zahan also admitted that he couldn’t speak Hindi when he was a kid. It was only at the age of 18-19 that he started doing theater and got interested in acting. He articulated his belief by noting that language is a weapon for an actor, and he has a lot of interest in literature and poetry.

He revealed that he is always reading something, particularly in Devanagari, that enriches his imagination and stated that it is also like ‘riyaaz (training)’ for him.

Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant was released earlier this year in January. He was seen playing the role of former Tihar jailer Sunil Gupta.

