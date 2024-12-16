Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate 7th wedding anniversary; Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield at RSIFF 2024

The past week was a busy one for several Bollywood celebrities who make appearance at national and international platforms. From Shraddha Kapoor posing with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli having a lovely day together, a lot happened in B-town. But if you missed on all the updates then fret not!

Here’s a look at the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

Shraddha Kapoor attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia. While she made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet of the coveted event, her fans went gaga when she posed with The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. The celebs also exchanged warm greetings at the event.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

On December 13, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared two wholesome pictures with her husband Virat Kohli. The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary by relishing French fries and patties and called it “Best day ever!”

3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor pose together

The Kapoor family hosted a lavish gala to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration. At the soiree, Ranbir Kapoor was seen making Alia Bhatt sit with him. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also posed romantically at the star-studded event.

4. Aryan Khan’s debut series to have 18 stars in a pivotal scene

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, Stardom will feature a star-packed award show scene. Apparently, it will feature nearly 18 celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more. As of now, celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shanaya Kapoor filmed their parts.

5. Priyanka Chopra enjoys desert adventure with husband Nick Jonas

After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Priyanka Chopra decided to enjoy desert adventure with her husband Nick Jonas in Saudi Arabia. As she dropped some stunning images from their holiday, the desi girl penned, “More days like these, please; thank you, Jeddah and @redseafilm.”

6. Rashmika Mandanna calls shooting with Salman Khan in Sikandar 'nerve-wracking'

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Animal star Rashmika Mandanna said shooting with Salman Khan in Sikandar was “Nerve-wracking! Of course, he is Salman Khan.” She added, “But that is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing, and I have never done it.”

7. Shraddha Kapoor bullies rumored BF Rahul Mody for Vada Pao

Shraddha Kapoor took to her IG stories and shared about having Vada Pao with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. She dropped a picture of the snack and penned, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao.”

