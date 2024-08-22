Bollywood Newswrap, August 22: Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri’s music video You Are Mine teaser out, Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen in UNSEEN pics

August 22, 2024, was a dynamic day in the film world with major updates. The teaser of Salman Khan and nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s music video You Are Mine was released, while unseen photos of Deepika Padukone with Lakshya Sen from a dinner outing with Ranveer Singh's family surfaced. Stay tuned for all the essential headlines and updates from the day.

1. Salman Khan and nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s You Are Mine teaser out

Salman Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri are joining forces again for their latest single, You Are Mine, which also features Vishal Mishra’s vocals. Salman shared a teaser video on Instagram, capturing a lighthearted moment between him and Ayaan. In the video, Salman is seen painting when Ayaan inquires about his thoughts.

Salman mentions a Vishal Mishra song on his mind, leading Ayaan to propose a future rap collaboration. Salman, amused, asks if Ayaan has a song ready and playfully critiques Ayaan’s choice of English for rapping. The teaser has created a buzz among Salman Khan’s fans.

2. Varun Dhawan did cameo in Stree 2 for free

Varun Dhawan’s unexpected cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2 has captivated audiences, showcasing his dedication to the role. Now, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Varun performed his part without a fee. This cameo was particularly meaningful to Varun and producer Dinesh Vijan, as Bhediya is a cherished character for them.

The 2022 film Bhediya, featuring Kriti Sanon, received a warm reception, and Varun’s appearance in Stree 2 has sparked excitement for a sequel. The team is planning to begin work on Bhediya 2 by the end of 2025, eagerly anticipating how the story will unfold.

3. Taapsee Pannu on attending Olympic for hubby Mathias Boe

In a recent conversation with ANI, Taapsee Pannu revealed that Mathias Boe's upcoming Olympics might be his last, which influenced her decision to attend. She shared that she had previously avoided watching his matches live due to the stress it caused her.

4. Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen in unseen pics

Pregnant Deepika Padukone has turned heads with unseen photos from a recent dinner with Ranveer Singh’s family and badminton star Lakshya Sen. In the viral snapshots, Deepika shines in a chic all-black ensemble, featuring a black midi dress, oversized blazer, and white sneakers, complete with a sleek black shoulder bag.

The images capture her radiant smile as she poses with Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani, his sister Ritika Bhavnani, and Lakshya Sen, making waves online with her impeccable style and the heartwarming family gathering.

5. Katrina Kaif on balancing career as actor and entrepreneur

In a recent conversation with the Economic Times, Katrina spoke about balancing her acting career and entrepreneurial pursuits. She acknowledged the rewarding yet challenging nature of managing both roles. Despite her husband's reminders to unplug during meals, Katrina often finds herself absorbed in crucial tasks related to significant launches.

Her dedication, she explained, is fueled by a deep passion for her work. Katrina also suggested that aspiring entrepreneurs should only enter the field if they have a genuine connection to their product and a strong motivation to make a meaningful impact.

