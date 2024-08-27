Bollywood Newswrap, August 27: Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Mumbai after brother’s wedding festivities; RHDTM and Gangs of Wasseypur to re-release

Tuesday, the second day of August’s last week, is here. It’s a work day, so we are sure y’all must be tired to check the Bollywood news. For Bollywood lovers, here’s what happened on August 27. Priyanka Chopra bid adieu to Mumbai as she left India in the morning. Kartik Aaryan discussed how being an outsider in the Hindi film industry affects his mental health. Don’t miss these stories and also read other latest happenings below.

1. Priyanka Chopra left Mumbai after brother Siddharth’s wedding festivities

On August 27, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video from her flight as she bid adieu to Mumbai. In her Instagram story, PeeCee sent a message to her fans by saying 'Alvida Mumbai' as she left India this morning. The global icon penned a note that read, "See u soon, Mumbai," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis.

PeeCee recently attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra, and her finance, South actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka also dropped pictures of Siddharth and Neelam's hastakshar and ring ceremony. Meanwhile, she promoted her Marathi film production, Paani, in Mumbai last night.

2. Dhoom turned 20; Esha Deol wasn’t allowed to ride bikes in YRF movie

Dhoom completed 20 years of its release on August 27 (Tuesday). On the occasion, Esha Deol, who played the role of Sheena in the 2004 action-thriller, recently revealed that she wasn't allowed to ride bikes on the sets. In a new interview with Filmygyan, the Dhoom actress got candid about bikes being "more precious than the actors" on the YRF sets.

Advertisement

Esha referred to bikes as "heroes" of the film while adding that the makers didn't let us try any "antiques". The actress continued, however, by saying that when the team was shooting in Goa, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham would ride the bikes after pack-up. The 42-year-old actress recalled that she would "get to sit on one".

3. Natasa Stankovic dropped a cryptic message about love after separation from Hardik Pandya

Days after her separation from Hardik Pandya, on August 27, Natasa Stankovic posted a cryptic message about her perception of love on Instagram. "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud,” read her Instagram story. “It does not dishonor others. It keeps no record of wrongs,” she added.

On July 18, Natasa and Hardik decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The former couple posted a collaborated statement on Instagram while announcing their separation.

Advertisement

4. RHTDM and Gangs of Wasseypur are back in theaters again

23 years later, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the iconic film has found its way back to the theaters. Mark your calendars to watch R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan's 2001 film, RHDTM in cinemas this Friday. On Tuesday, the official handle of Pooja Entertainment took to Instagram to announce that the film is re-releasing in PVR-INOX from August 30 to September 5.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's cult classic, Gangs of Wasseypur is also re-releasing in theaters. On August 27, Anurag announced the re-release of GOW on Instagram. It will be screened in the 'Gangster Week' from August 30 to September 5.

5. Kartik Aaryan talked about his challenges of being an outsider

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, recently spoke about how being an outsider in Bollywood affects her mental health. In the latest interview with GQ, Kartik shared that it is harder for him to bag the opportunities or get work recognized in the industry. The Chandu Champion actor added that as he is not the insider, "learning everything from scratch and fighting to be treated equally" takes a toll on him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, August 26: Akshay Kumar to have solo film in Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree 2? Alia, Sharvari leave for Alpha's Kashmir schedule