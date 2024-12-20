Bollywood Newswrap, December 20: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan attend Aaradhya’s school event with mom Vrinda Rai; celebs arrive for Taimur's birthday bash

Just like any other day, December 20 was also full of major updates from B-town. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attending daughter Aaradhya’s school function together to celebs arriving with their kids to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur’s eighth birthday, a lot happened today. But if you missed the headlines of the day, then here’s a quick round-up.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 20, 2024:

1. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan arrive together for Aaradhya’s annual function

On December 20, the Dhirubhai Ambani International School welcomed several celebs on day two of their annual function. At the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen arriving with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, to cheer for their daughter Aaradhya. The couple was joined by the actress’s mother, Vrinda Rai. In a viral clip from the event, the Bollywood diva was also seen taking care of her mother like a responsible daughter.

2. B-town celebs and their kids attend Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

Kareena Kapor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan, turned a year older today. To celebrate the little one's birthday, celebs like Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and others arrived. Karan Johar's kids, Roohi and Yash, were also spotted at their friend's birthday celebration. Bebo also gave football-themed special return gifts to the guests who attended the party.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor remind netizens of Jab We Met

On day 1 of their kids’ annual function, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor arrived with their respective partners. In an inside video from the event, Bebo can be seen ahead of Shahid in the audience. Soon after, the image went viral, and netizens were reminded of their movie Jab We Met.

A user commented, “Ambani ki waqai jai ho cuz oh boy that’s shahid & mira behind kareena & saif….wowhhhh mera jab we met heart. (Ambani truly deserves praise because, oh boy, that's Shahid and Mira behind Kareena and Saif… wow, my Jab We Met heart!)”

4. Bhushan Kumar signs Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy for a pan-India film

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bhushan Kumar has signed Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy for his first-ever feature film in Hindi for, a pan-India film.

A source told us, “Bhushan Kumar watched Amaran and was bowled over by the conviction and storytelling of Rajkumar Periasamy. He discussed a couple of ideas with the director and got him on board to make a big screen spectacle.” It was also revealed that the film will roll by the end of 2025.

5. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan groove to Deewangi Deewangi

On the first day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan to cheer AbRam Khan. In a viral video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen taking over the stage and dancing to his iconic Om Shanti Om track, Deewangi Deewangi.

King Khan was also joined by his daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam along with many school children. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also spotted dancing together, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

