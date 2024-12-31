Bollywood Newswrap, December 31: Salman Khan’s fan distributes clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakhs, Kriti Sanon grooves to Kya Hua Tera Vada with rumored BF Kabir Bahia & more
From Salman Khan’s fan distributing clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakhs to Kriti Sanon’s video grooving to Kya Hua Tera Vada song with rumored BF Kabir Bahia; here are the top headlines of December 31, 2024.
The final day of 2024 turned out to be quite eventful, with major events making waves online. We’ve put together a list of the day’s top headlines for you, just in case you missed any while getting ready for your New Year's celebrations. Take a look!
Here are the top headlines of December 31, 2024
1. Salman Khan’s fan distribute clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakh on superstar’s birthday
A dedicated fan of Salman Khan from Jhumru, Rajasthan, distributed Rs 6.35 lakh worth of clothing to the less fortunate on the superstar’s birthday. Kuldeep Singh Kaswai personally handed out clothing packages to people waiting in line.
2. Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia’s VIRAL VIDEO grooving to Kya Hua Tera Vada
A video of Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia took the internet by storm, in which the two are seen enjoying Stebin Ben’s musical performance on Kya Hua Tera Vada. The rumored lovebirds were also joined by Nupur Sanon and MS Dhoni.
3. Kartik Aaryan’s buys 2 new properties in Mumbai
After reports of Kartik Aaryan charging Rs 50 crore for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri surfaced, Mid-day’s recent report revealed that he has acquired two luxurious properties in Andheri, Mumbai— a luxurious residential apartment and a commercial space spanning over 2,000 square feet.
4. Boney Kapoor reacts amid clash with Naga Vamsi over Bollywood vs South films
While speaking at the Galatta Plus Round Table 2024, Naga Vamsi remarked that South Indian cinema has changed the way Bollywood views films. He pointed out that for a long time, Bollywood focused on making films for specific areas like Bandra and Juhu. However, Boney Kapoor disagreed and mentioned that even Pushpa 2-star Allu Arjun had expressed his admiration for Bachchan.
5. Anurag Kashyap says he is moving out of Mumbai and the Hindi film industry
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap expressed his concerns about the rising costs of filmmaking, which he attributed to increasing salaries and other factors. Kashyap added that if he stays in the current industry, he feels he will die an old man, expressing his disappointment and disgust with the industry's mindset.
