Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 8: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar expecting first child; Ranbir Kapoor to undergo diction and dialogue training for Ramayana?

On the eventful eighth day of February 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. Firstly, Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar revealed that they are expecting their first child during the trailer launch event of Article 370. On the other hand, a report suggests that Ranbir Kapoor might undergo diction and dialogue training for Ramayana, and many more news made it to the top section. Let's have a quick read at today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 8, 2024

1. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood for the first time

On February 8, the trailer launch event of Article 370 took place in Mumbai and it was attended by the film's lead actress Yami Gautam along with co-producer and her husband Aditya Dhar. At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Confirming the news, Aditya said, "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

2. Ranbir Kapoor to undergo diction and dialogue training for Ramayana

As per a report by India Today, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari has formed a dedicated team for Ramayana's diction and dialogue department. Apart from the dialogues, great attention has also been paid to the costumes and appearances of the characters.

The report further claims that the diction expert will make sure that the dialogue delivery of Ranbir Kapoor’s character aligns with the vision of the film. Furthermore, the Animal actor who is preparing to play an important role has been spending hours reading dialogues and sending videos to the director.

3. Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush's failure

During an interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan broke the silence on Adipurush's failure. He mentioned that often people praise choices they consider bold, like in the case of Adipurush. They discuss risks, but if you fail, it's not truly a risk. He believes that experiencing failure is inevitable and it's just a part of the process. It's important to acknowledge the disappointment, accept it as part of the journey, and then move on to the next endeavor with determination.

He said, “People say, ‘That was a brave choice…’ You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’.”

4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose Goa wedding for THIS reason

The star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. A source revealed the reason behind the couple choosing Goa as their wedding destination.

The source shared that Goa is deeply meaningful to them. It's where their journey began and their love blossomed. Opting for Goa and their wedding destination is sentimental, and their wedding promises to be tranquil and beautiful. The source said, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

5. Soha Ali Khan wants to write Sharmila Tagore's biography

Soha Ali Khan has expressed her desire to write the biography of Sharmila Tagore. During an interaction with PTI, Soha said that her mom keeps asking her about the status of her next book and will be happy if “I write her biography.”

“I would love to. It’s so close to home though… When people read them, they will be like ‘would they be able to share the gray aspects of this personality because you are their child,” the actress said. Being a daughter of Sharmila, Soha is not sure how much justice she can do to her various personality traits. “So, I can write a story about her but I don’t know if it would do justice to all the facets of her personality, and I don’t know if I’d be able to share everything about her as a child. Honestly, I would like to tell that story,” Khan said.

