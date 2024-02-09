Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 9: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's 2nd baby news may not be true; Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to embrace parenthood soon

Today, February 9, we got to witness several important and exciting Bollywood news making headlines. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers admitted to giving false information about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby. At the same time, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they are going to embrace parenthood soon. Apart from these, many more news made it to the Top section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 9, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not expecting second child?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not likely to be having a second baby as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers apologized for giving false information. During an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhasker, AB quipped that he made a huge mistake and gave away false information. He said "Family comes first, it's priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time - Sharing false information, which was not true at all.”

He further added that no one knows what is happening in Virat’s family but he also said that he wishes well for him. “Whatever the reason is for this break, really hope that he comes back stronger and better and healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again," added the cricketer.

2. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are going to embrace parenthood soon. They made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared two pictures. In the first picture, the couple has written ‘1+1=3’ on a piece of paper. In the second picture, we can see the couple looking at each other with love brimming in their eyes. Ali can be seen wearing a white kurta as he stands beside his wife who looks lovely in a multi-colored dress with a unique sleeve. These two look head-over-heels in love with each other and sharing these pictures they wrote, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

3. Dharmendra changes name at the age of 88

Veteran star Dharmendra changed his name at the age of 88 and it was noticed by fans in the opening credits of the movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Fans noticed in the opening credits that his name was written as Dharmendra Singh Deol, as reported by Hindustan Times. For those who don't know, the veteran actor was actually born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, after spending countless years in the industry, the actor has recently made a surprising decision to include his middle and last name.

4. Bhumi Pednekar reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Bhumi Pednekar was asked to share her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She said, “I watched Animal. Truly, I don’t like hyper-masculine films, and that’s not for just now, even earlier I never liked them. Even in Hollywood, the action films… I like watching rom-coms, those kind of films I really enjoy."

The Bhakshak actress further added that a film is the filmmaker’s way of self-expression and what the audience gathers from it, is the real “challenge." “I genuinely believe that a film is a filmmaker’s self-expression, and that is very important. But as an audience, what you learn from that self-expression, that is the challenge," she shared.

5. Siddharth Anand reacts to IAF officer calling Fighter disrespectful

During an exclusive interview with Times of India, director Siddharth Anand reacted to the allegations of Fighter being disrespectful to IAF. He shared, "IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script, to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate. After that, we got the certificate. We got the censor certificate."

He further added that after checking, the team came to know that no such person exists under the IAF and they have no idea who is doing this.

