Bollywood Newswrap, February 3: Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of Aryan Khan's series; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Loveyapa screening

Today, February 3, 2025, was a packed day in Bollywood with many updates coming in. If you missed out on any important happenings, do not fret, as this newswrap is here to help you. From Shah Rukh Khan revealing the title of his son Aryan Khan’s series as The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attending the screening of Loveyapa, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 3, 2025:

1. Shah Rukh Khan announces title of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series

The title of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled at the Next on Netflix event. An announcement video showcased the hilarious banter between Shah Rukh Khan and his son. Director Aryan constantly asked his father to do another take for him. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grace the screening of Loveyapa

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set to make his big screen debut with Khushi Kapoor in the upcoming movie Loveyapa. A special screening of the rom-com was organized in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the event hand in hand. The couple also posed with Aamir for the paparazzi.

Advertisement

3. First look of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins unveiled

The official teaser of the movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was launched at the Next on Netflix event. It showcased Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat pursuing a high-stakes mission to steal a diamond called the Red Sun. It was packed with action and thrill.

4. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s film on C Sankaran Nair gets a title

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s film on C Sankaran Nair has been titled Kesari Chapter 2. A source said, “Since it also deals with the brave Sikh community’s contribution and sacrifice against the British and stars Akshay Kumar, the makers felt that Kesari Chapter 2 is an apt title.”

5. Vedang Raina believes Loveyapa is a ‘hit’

Vedang Raina recently attended the special screening of his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor’s film Loveyapa. When the paparazzi asked him if the movie was a hit, he said, “Bilkul (Of course).”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!