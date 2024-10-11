Bollywood Newswrap, October 11: Arjun Mathur ties knot with girlfriend Tiya Tejpal, Ajay Devgn’s Singham to re-release in theaters and more

Hey Bollywood enthusiasts! If you didn’t catch today’s headlines, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. In a heartwarming turn of events, Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tiya Tejpal. Love is truly in the air! Meanwhile, action lovers can rejoice as Ajay Devgn’s iconic film Singham is set to re-release in theaters, giving fans a chance to experience the thrill once again. Take a look at more exciting updates from the world of Bollywood!

1. Shaheen fixes sister Alia Bhatt's tilak at Durga Puja pandal

Alia Bhatt was seen celebrating at a Durga Puja pandal with her sister Shaheen, who sweetly adjusted Alia’s tilak in a heartwarming display of sibling affection. The pair joined Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji for the festivities, creating a picture-perfect moment. A delightful video shared by the paparazzi showcased Shaheen's loving gesture, prompting fans to shower the sisters with compliments. Alia dazzled in a red saree adorned with a golden border, while Shaheen opted for a lively yellow ethnic suit, adding to the festive spirit.

2. Made In Heaven’s Arjun Mathur ties knot with girlfriend Tiya Tejpal

Arjun Mathur, known for his role in Made In Heaven, has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Tiya Tejpal. On October 11, he shared a heartwarming image from their wedding rituals, which took place on October 9, 2024, in Versova, Mumbai as per reports. The actor marked the joyous occasion with a simple yet sweet announcement, posting two red heart emojis flanking an infinity symbol and captioning it, “T & A - 09.10.2024.”

3. Singham to re-release in cinemas

On October 11, 2024, director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to unveil a poster of the original 2011 film Singham, announcing its re-release in cinemas on October 18. This exciting event allows fans to revisit the exhilarating action and drama that kicked off the franchise, building anticipation for the new installment.

The caption read, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October.”

4. Twinkle Khanna reveals hilarious tactic to embarrass her kids

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a hilarious video on social media featuring her husband, Akshay Kumar, and their kids during a family vacation. The highlight of the clip was the couple's playful dance walk, aimed at teasing their children. In her post, Twinkle humorously wrote, "Why walk when you can dance? The added benefit? A chance to embarrass your kids. But let’s face it, once they hit their teenage years, just your existence is enough to mortify them." She also encouraged others to share their own embarrassing parenting moments.

5. Alia Bhatt picks THESE two films for Raha

Alia Bhatt recently opened up on which films she wants her daughter, Raha, to see first. In a conversation with IMDb, she shared that she believes Student of the Year, her debut film, is ideal because of its vibrant colors and catchy music, making it suitable for a young audience. While she may not be overly proud of her performance, she thinks the songs would resonate with Raha’s age. As for her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia suggested that Barfi! would also be a good choice, as it's entertaining and child-friendly, making it a delightful watch for Raha.

