Bollywood Newswrap, September 11: Kareena, Saif, Arbaaz visit Malaika Arora as her father Anil Arora passes away; Ananya Panday flaunts rumored BF Walker Blanco’s initial's pendant

September 11 has been eventful in Bollywood. The major highlight is the passing of Malaika Arora's father. Other notable updates include Ananya Panday showcasing a pendant with her rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco’s initials, and Akshay Kumar teaming up with Priyadarshan to include Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in Bhooth Bangla. Catch up on today's top news.

1. Malika Arora's father passes away, celebs pay tribute

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora faced a tragic loss today (September 11) with the passing of her father, Anil Arora. In this difficult time, she and her sister Amrita have gathered at their mother’s home. A host of celebrities came to offer their condolences, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and notable figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Helen, Shibani Akhtar, and Kajol.

2. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan to rope in Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani for Bhooth Bangla

According to insiders, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Ekta Kapoor have reunited with the original cast of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani for their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Akshay Kumar is optimistic that the script will honor the legacy of his previous work with Priyadarshan. "The addition of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani to the cast have made the film even more exciting. Akshay plays a quintessential Priyadarshan hero in the film, who gets entangled in a hilarious comedy of errors," the source said.

3. Ananya Panday flaunts rumored BF Walker Blanco’s initial's pendant

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday seems to be centered on her rumored partner, Walker Blanco. Recently, her cousin Alanna Panday, now back in India, shared a video on her YouTube channel. In this video, Ananya is seen meeting everyone, and her necklace with the initials 'AW' has generated buzz. These initials are thought to stand for Ananya and Walker Blanco.

4. Kareena Kapoor shares hubby Saif Ali Khan finds her ‘s*xy’

In a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her self-confidence and comfort with her natural appearance. She disclosed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, finds her attractive without any need for cosmetic enhancements. She said, "I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me s*xy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that."

5. Karan Johar flies to Jaisalmer for Traitors shoot

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Karan Johar is gearing up to start filming the Indian adaptation of The Traitors tomorrow in Jaisalmer. “He leaves today and will begin his journey of hosting Traitors from tomorrow with a bunch of contestants. It’s an exciting format and all the creators feel that there’s no one better than Karan Johar to host,” revealed a source.

The show features 10 contestants who will be sequestered at a single location for two weeks. As per the source, contestants will engage in a series of tasks to remain in the game, with numerous twists and turns designed to maintain the excitement throughout the competition.

