Bollywood Newswrap, September 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan postpones work events after Malaika Arora’s father’s death? Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release in Japan

September 12 brought a flurry of significant updates from the Bollywood entertainment world. The day was marked by the release of the post-mortem report of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta, as well as the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan making its debut in Japan. Here’s a roundup of today’s top headlines.

1. Arjun Kapoor supports Malaika Arora during her father Anil Mehta's funeral

Following the tragic passing of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta, Arjun Kapoor quickly arrived at her mother’s residence to offer comfort and support to the grieving family. The last rites were held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. Arjun Kapoor was present at the cremation ceremony, staying close to the family. Today (September 12), standing by Malaika throughout this difficult time, Arjun was seen accompanying her and her son, Arhaan Khan, to their car after the final rites.

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release in Japan

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan is set to hit theaters in Japan. On September 12, 2024, the superstar took to social media to share a special poster announcing the film's release in Japan. In his post, Shah Rukh revealed the release date and excitedly engaged with his fans, asking if they were ready for the cinematic storm.

He highlighted the film’s themes of justice, vengeance, and the dynamic clash between hero and villain, inviting the Japanese audience to experience the action-packed journey of Jawan for the first time on the big screen. The film is set to release in Japan on November 29, 2024.

3. Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has just been released. Set in the nostalgic backdrop of 1990s Rishikesh, the film’s trailer is now available across all major social media platforms.

The preview introduces us to Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as Vicky and Vidya, who are excitedly planning to capture their suhaagraat (first night) on video. However, their plans take a humorous turn when their suhaagraat CD is stolen from their home. The trailer also features Vijay Raaz as a police inspector who teams up with Vicky and Vidya to retrieve the missing video, promising a blend of fun and chaos.

4. Malaika Arora’s dad Anil’s cause of death revealed in post-mortem report

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11. According to a News 18 report, a post-mortem was conducted on the evening of September 11 at around 8 p.m. The examination revealed that his death resulted from multiple injuries.

5. Kareena Kapoor reportedly postpones work commitments after Malaika’s father’s death

Kareena Kapoor Khan has put her work on hold following the passing of her close friends Malaika and Amrita Arora's father, Anil Mehta. News18 reports that Kareena has rescheduled all her upcoming commitments, including a planned event launch in Mumbai this Thursday. According to sources, her team decided to delay the event in light of the recent unfortunate incident.

