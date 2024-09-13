Bollywood Newswrap, September 13: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to commence King shoot in January, Alia Bhatt teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for Jigra and more

Love Bollywood news but missed it because of the Friday vibes? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are gearing up to kick off filming for King in January, as revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla to Alia Bhatt teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for the film Jigra, check out all the thrilling details below!

1. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot song with 200 background dancers for Sikandar: Reports

Recent reports reveal that Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have filmed a vibrant and festive song for their upcoming movie Sikandar. As per Midday, the song, featuring 200 background dancers, captures a lively festival scene among slum dwellers and is composed by Pritam.

Salman, dressed in a customized silver chain, earrings, a black vest, and a full-sleeved shirt with denim, and Rashmika, in a traditional salwar kameez, completed the shoot under the direction of Murugadoss. The team is expected to transition to action scenes by the weekend.

2. Alia Bhatt announces collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in Jigra

Alia Bhatt has officially announced her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh for the upcoming film Jigra, also starring Vedang Raina. On September 13, Alia shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram from the Jigra set. In the image, Alia and Diljit are seated on chairs with personalized text: Diljit's chair reads "Sings About Kudi," while Alia's says "The Said ‘Kudi’." The caption, "Chairs say it all" with a mic emoji, confirmed their exciting new project.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri collaborate for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next

Just a few days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is reuniting Shahid Kapoor with director Vishal Bhardwaj for a high-octane thriller. Now, it's officially confirmed that Triptii Dimri will join the cast as the leading lady opposite Shahid Kapoor.

On September 13, Nadiadwala Grandson’s official Instagram page announced the project, with Sajid Nadiadwala expressing his excitement about collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, and warmly welcoming Triptii Dimri to the team. The caption read, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily! - Love #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala."

4. Badshah admits being a part of Aryan Khan’s series Stardom

In a recent chat with The Lallantop, Badshah disclosed that Aryan is working on a series that he has both written and directed. Badshah confirmed his involvement in the series, stating, "Mujhe nahin pata vo batana chahte hain ya nahin batana chahte, lekin usmein main hoon, chhota sa role hai mera(I don’t if they want to make it public or not but I have a small role in it)."

5. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to begin King’s shoot in January

Pinkvilla has learned that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have finalized the shooting schedule for their upcoming film, King. A source exclusively told us that the first phase of filming will begin in Mumbai this January, with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan leading the project. Following this, the production will move to a lengthy schedule in Europe. The film is aiming for an Eid 2026 release, which is seen as a fitting choice given the significance of Eid for Shah Rukh Khan's releases. This would mark his return to the Eid slot since the success of Chennai Express. If the current shooting schedule is adhered to, the film is set to hit theaters for Eid 2026.

