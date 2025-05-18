Cannes 2025: Payal Kapadia's THIS gesture made All We Imagine As Light actors lead headlines; Chhaya Kadam recalls her debut at global platform

Chhaya Kadam had her fair share of struggles working in many Hindi and Marathi films. But her dues were paid, not by being part of a mega blockbuster commercial Bollywood movie, but by starring in Payal Kapadia’s small budget drama, All We Imagine as Light. Recently, Kadam recalled the memorable moment when she went to represent the movie at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Read on!

For the second time, Chhaya Kadam is at the Cannes Film Festival. Even though she won’t be walking the red carpet of Cannes 2025, the actress is there to represent her Marathi-language film at the marketplace of the global fest. This is when she indulged in a heart-to-heart with Sucharita Tyagi and shared the memorable moment of Cannes 2024 that continues to hold a space in her heart.

Chhaya stated that whenever she thinks of her debut at Cannes last year, she always remembers director Payal Kapadia’s sweet gesture for her actors. The Laapataa Ladies actress expressed that when the best film announcement was made for All We Imagine as Light, Payal could have simply stepped up on stage and taken the accolade, which she truly deserves.

But instead of showing up alone, the filmmaker offered her actors a hand and took all three of them on the stage to receive the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. “Aaj bhi vo photo aur video dekhti huna, toh aesa lagta hai, duniya bhar ki aurton aur apni line me jo hain na, jo kuch karna chahti hai, unn sabki himmat badhai. (Even today, when I see those images and clips, I feel like we gave confidence to all the women of the world and to those in the industry, who want to make it big)” an emotional Chhaya Kadam divulged.

She went on to state that the frame, with four women in sarees, shows unity among them who represented India at the global platform. “Vo din mai kabhi nhi bhool sakti (I can never forget that day)” she exclaimed. Looking back at her film legacy, the Madgaon Express actress stated that she has worked in the Indian film industry for so many years. But that moment highlighted her in front of the whole world in a very different and positive way. “So, Payal, I love you,” she said, concluding her statement.

