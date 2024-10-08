CTRL actor Ananya Panday doesn't want Reddit and Photoshop to exist: ‘I want to see how people...'

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the positive response that her recently released OTT movie CTRL is receiving. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the screenlife thriller film highlights how social media can be detrimental to one’s mental health and sometimes be fatal too. During one of the promotional interviews, the actress expressed that she wants Reddit and apps like Photoshop to not exit.

Vikramaditya Motwane joined his CTRL muse Ananya Panday for a fun chat with Instant Bollywood. During the conversation, the celebs were asked to share about the social media applications that they think should not exist. The Dream Girl 2 actress was quick to name Reddit. But she changed her answer and said Photoshop. Backing her response, AP said, “I want to see how people look without their photoshopping filters.” When quizzed if people still use the application, Panday clarified that she meant photo editing apps in general. On the other hand, the director wants X (formerly Twitter) to not exist.

On October 4, Ananya Panday’s movie CTRL premiered on Netflix and since then, it has been receiving lauds from audiences and celebs from the entertainment industry. A day after watching the 99-minute movie, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the film. Penning her thoughts about it, she wrote, “Highly recommend and a must-watch #CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations, team #CTRL.”

Popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who also impressed by the storyline and the performance of Ananya and Vihaan Samat. Hence, he took to social media to praise the team. Sharing the poster of the movie, he wrote, “@motwayne is out with another banger. Again pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. You can not contain the man, or put him in a box. Always braver than everyone around him. For me he has always been the go-to person, he introduced me to my first still camera, he taught me sound design and the importance of it, and introduced me to Mac Book."

The Gangs of Wasseypur director further added, “Always a step ahead of everyone. Now he has gone and made this modern day horror fable. Its a thriller, its scary, its a nightmare with a career best central performance by @ananyapanday. I was lucky to see it on screen but now streaming on @netflix.in . Watch it with good headphones. Congratulations to @nikhildwivedi25. It takes equal amounts of balls to back that it takes to make it. Good job team .”

The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta also thinks Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL is ‘a mind bender and a revelation of sorts’. In the caption, Mehta penned, “@motwayne is one of the most interesting filmmakers of our times. Every film he makes is totally different from his other work. Always innovating, searching, trying, finding new stories and constantly delving into new cinematic language. From Udaan to the latest CTRL his work could sometimes be a tad bit frustrating but I’ve always found his work utterly fascinating. This new film is quite literally a mind bender and a revelation of sorts.”

He also heaped praise on Ananya, called her ‘prodigious talent’ and wrote, “A revelation about our digitised times and even more a revelation of a prodigious talent called @ananyapanday. She owns this disturbing world and allows us a deep dive into the mind of somebody living an alternate reality with both humanity and depth. Absolutely striking! After the thoroughly unabashed Call me bae I’m looking forward to her further choices.”

Have you watched Ananya and Vihaan's work in CTRL? Don't forget to share your review about the film in the comments section.

