Shabana Azmi credits Shibani Akhtar for success of Dabba Cartel; reveals ‘most challenging bit’ of crime drama

Actress Shabana Azmi recently reflected on the success of her Netflix crime drama Dabba Cartel, crediting writer Shibani Akhtar for its impact. She also shared that the biggest challenge was ensuring her portrayal stood apart from her iconic role in Godmother (1999).

In a conversation with Mid-day, Shabana Azmi expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to Dabba Cartel. She added, "The answer to its success lies in its writing. Plus, the director was clear in his vision. Also, a special thumbs up to Shibani (Akhtar, creator), who didn't ask for favors just because she is Farhan's (Akhtar, producer) wife."

The Dabba Cartel actress takes on the role of Sheilaben, the mastermind leading the drug cartel in Dabba Cartel. Playing such a restrained character, where silence speaks volumes, required a nuanced approach.

She shared that the experience helped her fine-tune the performance and added a Gujarati dialect to bring depth to the role. She shared, "The most challenging bit was that I had to play her differently from Godmother. Sheila's power is more muted."

The actress also recognized the potential of Dabba Cartel from the moment she read the script, but she also saw it as a risky move. She admitted that a women-led crime drama was an unusual choice in Indian entertainment, where female characters are often limited to the roles of victims, molls, or s*ductresses. However, the gamble paid off, proving audiences were eager for fresh narratives driven by powerful female leads.

When asked if she has ever thought about writing a script, Shabana Azmi dismissed the idea, saying it's not her forte. She believes writing is a specialized craft that not everyone can master, even though many attempt it casually. Coming from a family of renowned writers, she holds immense respect for the skill but prefers to stay in her element as an actor.

With Dabba Cartel wrapping up on a cliffhanger, she hints at a possible second season. She believes the narrative has room to evolve, making it exciting to explore the journeys of its characters further. According to her, the story naturally paves the way for a compelling continuation.

Shabana Azmi’s Netflix series Dabba Cartel also stars Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand and others. It revolves around a group of middle-class women who secretly operate an underground tiffin service with a dark twist. The gripping crime drama debuted on Netflix on February 28.

