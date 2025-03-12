Priyanka Chopra had solid support with involved parents, recalls Dia Mirza; shares she and Lara Dutta survived on noodles during pageant days

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, and Lara Dutta were the top finalists of the Miss India 2000 pageant. Reflecting on those days, Dia shared that she and Lara struggled financially, often relying on noodles to get by. She also mentioned that, unlike them, Priyanka had strong support from her parents, who were actively involved in her journey.

During a conversation with Zoom, Dia Mirza shared memories of the struggles she and Lara Dutta faced at the start of their careers. She recalled how they shared a tiny apartment with little money in their bank accounts. While Priyanka Chopra had strong support from her parents, they had to find their own way.

Lara, already working as a model, generously welcomed Dia into her small living space. The Nadaaniyan actress also mentioned helping Lara pack for Miss Universe, a moment that marked a turning point in their journeys.

Dia Mirza went on to express her admiration for PeeCee’s remarkable journey. She shared that the Citadel actress found success almost immediately, excelling in her career from the very beginning. While Priyanka had her own challenges to face, some of which grew more intense over time, her achievements stood out. Dia recalled being in awe of her talent and dedication, even reflecting on how much further she might have progressed if she possessed even half of Priyanka’s acting abilities.

She also opened up about the financial struggles she and Lara Dutta faced during their early days. She said, "We (Lara and I) shared Wai Wai noodles because paise nahi the (we had no money). Lara and I modeled and saved that money. Neither of us used any money from our parents to do anything."

She continued, "Even in Priyanka's situation, she had solid support, and her parents were very involved, but with us, we just had what we had earned and saved." The actress discussed that there were moments when savings ran low and bills piled up, and yet they continued attending glamorous events in expensive gowns, only to return home and eat instant noodles, the only meal they could afford.

Dia Mirza further reflected on those challenging yet humorous times, recalling how she and Lara Dutta would laugh at their situation. Dressed in glamorous rented outfits for high-profile events, they looked every bit the part of rising stars, yet their bank accounts told a different story.

On the work front, Dia was most recently seen in Nadaaniyan, where she played the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character, Arjun Mehta. The film, which marked Ibrahim’s debut, also featured Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan is a romantic drama exploring love and relationships among young adults. The cast also included Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. The film premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

