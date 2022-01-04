Exclusive: Tiger Shroff to do never before seen action sequences in Heropanti 2; Film to release on Eid 2022

Tiger Shroff has been on a roll of late and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While the Student of The Year 2 actor had recently wrapped the shooting of the first schedule of Ganapath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon, Tiger is now making the headlines for his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2. For the uninitiated, the movie happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti and will also star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

A source close to the project had exclusively told Pinkvilla that Tiger will be seen doing some mind boggling action sequences in Heropanti 2 which will leave the audience amazed. Yes! The Ahmed Khan directorial will witness a never seen action before wherein Tiger will be seen performing a lot of car based stunts. The source stated that a lot of imported sports cars like Lamborghini & Ferrari’s are thrown up in the air for Tiger to perform some impeccable action for the film. While a lot of planning and training is being involved to carry out this action sequence, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff are planning to surprise the audience with the jaw-dropping scenes.

To note, Heropanti will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara and Nawazuddin. While Tiger had shared the screen with Tara in her debut movie Student of The Year 2, he had worked with Nawazuddin in the 2017 release Munna Michael. The much awaited Heropanti 2 is slated to release on the occasion of Eid (April 29) this year.

