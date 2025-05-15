Has Preity Zinta started prep on ‘new project’ after Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947? Actress teases fans with rigorous workout session

Preity Zinta continues to rule millions of hearts with her charming presence on and off-screen. Her interactive posts on social media have brought her even closer to fans. While fans are looking forward to the actress’s comeback with Lahore 1947, Zinta's latest post left them more excited as she dropped a hint about working on a new project.

On May 15, Preity Zinta posted a video on her social media handle, leaving all stunned by her resilience. In the video shared online, the actress is seen rigorously working out in the gym, which included side lunge stretch, dumbbell squat, scrunches, squats, arm pulldown, and sumo squat, among others.

"It does not matter how long & how much you train over the years…. One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further n harder," she wrote in the caption.

Dropping a hint about her latest project, she further added, "Here I’m trying a new workout for a new project I’m working on with the one & only @yasminkarachiwala . Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now."

In the video, Zinta is seen in black sportswear with her hair tied into a high ponytail, and of course, her natural glow has everyone’s heart.

Reacting, several users went gaga over her dedication. A fan wrote, "age not matter for preeti mam." Another requested, "@realpz apna daily diet hi post krdo logo ka bhala ho jayega." Hyping her up, one expressed, "Omg that looks tough. You go girl", while another fan speculated, "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy 2."

On the work front, the Lahore 1947 actress is currently busy with the ongoing IPL matches, where she owns the Punjab Kings team.

As for acting, last seen in 2018’s Bhaiji Superhit, she is set to return to the silver screens with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947. The period drama based on the India-Pakistan partition is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the makers are aiming to release the film in August 2025.

