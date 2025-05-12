Ibrahim Ali Khan is just kind of BF you would love, hear him revealing his best qualities amid dating rumors with Palak Tiwari

Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan. However, before he stepped into the acting journey, he made headlines for his personal life. He is rumored to be dating actress and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. The duo are also spotted together many times but refrain from posing together. Now, amidst this, Ibrahim opened up the boyfriend qualities he has and is a total green flag.

In an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about the kind of boyfriend he is. Well, without taking any time, he revealed, “I’m very caring. I don’t cross boundaries, and I’m not possessive. I don’t ask too many questions. I give and expect space.”

He also opened up about how being in a relationship as an actor is distinctly different from the usual dating experience.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, the Nadaaniyan actor spilled the beans on dating rumors with Palak Tiwari. He shared that she is a good friend and called her ‘sweet’. However, he did not give any more details.

Meanwhile, talking to the same portal, Palak also revealed why she avoids talking about her dating life. She shared that she doesn't want her romantic life to become the topic of conversation in this stage of her career, where she is in the middle of making a mark in Bollywood.

The actress also admitted that she doesn't want people to form opinions on things she feels ‘strongly’ about, including relationships. Hence, she chooses to keep things private.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and more in important roles.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari was recently seen in The Bhootnii, playing the role of Ananya, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Nick, and more. The horror comedy is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

