Ibrahim Ali Khan says ‘it won’t happen again’ as he reacts to slamming Pakistani critic for his ‘nose job’ remark: ‘It felt like a below-the-belt…’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has become the talk of the town ever since his debut film Nadaaniyan was released. Although there was a lot of social media trolling around the film and the actors, the star kid grabbed all the eyeballs when he lost his cool on a Pakistani film critic for his harsh review. Now, in a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan’s brother has opened up about it for the first time.

Talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan recalled sliding in Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal’s Instagram DMs with a response filled with rage. This happened after the critic's harsh review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan.

Reflecting on his action, Amrita Singh’s son admitted that he shouldn’t have reacted that way. But, in his defence, he also stated that he is "new" to public scrutiny. “When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I’ll be more composed. I shouldn’t have reacted. It won’t happen again.”

For the unversed, Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal recently shared a screenshot of his DM wherein Ibrahim Ali Khan had messaged him. In the picture, we could see that the star kid didn’t hold back after the harsh review of his debut film. The alleged exchange had since gone viral, sparking debate among fans and critics alike.

The budding actor’s fiery response compared the critic with Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan. He wrote that the critic does not have a face like his younger brother.

Ibrahim’s message further read, "You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother; they’re irrelevant, just like you." The message further included insults directed at Taimur and his family, with a threatening remark about a potential future encounter.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in Nadaaniyan, which also starred Khushi Kapoor in a pivotal role. Now he will next be seen in Sarzameen with Kajol and South superstar Prithviraj.

