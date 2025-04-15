Karan Johar’s son Yash makes his father go ‘awww’ with innocent answer when asked if he’s a superhero: WATCH

Karan Johar is a dotting father to twin siblings whom he named Yash and Roohi. The Indian filmmaker has been passionately speaking about parenthood on multiple platforms, ever since the kids came into his life. Recently, he dropped a cute video of his son wearing funky eyewear. When KJo asked him if he was a superhero, the little boy’s response made the proud father go ‘awww’. Check it out!

On April 14, 2025, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his son Yash Johar. In the clip, the little boy can be seen playfully donning a quirky pair of eyewear. Upon seeing the lad’s funny antics, just like his father, KJo asked him “Are you a superhero?” While Yash was quick to say “No”, he took a moment to respond, “I am a good person.”

His innocent answer melted his father’s heart who said, “Awww. I like that. I love you” and received a “Love you too” from his child.

Karan Johar’s son Yash melts his heart with an innocent answer:

A couple of weeks ago, Karan took to his social media and reviewed the British drama series, Adolescence. Through his note, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director addressed all the parents who are raising their kids in the times of social media. He started his note by penning that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility.

“No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent; what you need to first be is the best version of yourself; the very best,” he opined. After reviewing the show, he concluded by stating, “I am raising twins and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more. This is more than a series it’s a forever lesson.”

Karan Johar writes about parents after watching Adolescence:

For the unknown, Karan was blessed with the twin kids on February 2017 in Mumbai. The director-producer named his son Yash, after his father, and named his daughter Roohi by rearranging his mother's name, Hiroo.

