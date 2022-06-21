Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar share contagious camaraderie at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards night; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a gala time together at the recently-organised Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards night. The PSI Awards, our first-ever awards night has been a raging success. The star-studded event witnessed many fun and iconic moments on the red carpet and among many others was Kartik and Karan’s undeniable camaraderie. The handsome actor and the fashionable filmmaker were seen sharing a priceless moment as they laughed and chatted away. Have you seen the video?

In the video, Kartik and Karan can be seen deeply engrossed in a conversation. The duo can be seen breaking into a laugh as they discuss something with each other. Maniesh Paul can also be seen joining them in some time. Needless to say, the energy and joy are almost palpable and can surely bring a smile to the viewer’s face. Later on, Kartik even shared the stage with Karan Johar, as all the celebs did the hook step of The Punjaabban Song from KJo’s upcoming production, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Talking about the awards, Kartik Aaryan bagged the award for the Super Stylish Actor (Male). Karan Johar, on the other hand, was named the Super Stylish Showbiz Icon. Apart from the happy moment with KJo, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also had a reunion with his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan. The two greeted each other with pleasant smiles and even posed for pictures together.

Click HERE to watch Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He now has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in the pipeline. He will also be seen in a romantic saga with Kiara Advani.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is bringing back the seventh season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The show will premiere on an OTT platform on the 7th of July. Apart from many production ventures, KJo is also making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.