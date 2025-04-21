Logout actor Babil Khan says he is unrecognizable when someone talks 'sh*t' about his mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘It’s like a switch’

Babil Khan shares an adorable bond with his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. He often shares heartwarming pictures with her and pens sweet notes for her. The actor, who was last seen in the movie Logout, recently opened up about being very protective of his mom. He expressed that he became unrecognizable when someone talked badly about her. Babil called it ‘a switch.’

In a recent interview with HT City, Babil Khan was asked if he was ‘territorial’ or ‘overprotective’ about someone in real life. In response, he revealed that he felt this for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. Babil said, “Like if somebody says anything about my mom, I get... It’s like a switch, it’s like a button, like you will not recognize me. Like, you can’t talk sh*t about my mom.”

The actor added that he wouldn’t accept anybody talking in a bad way about his mom. He also admitted that he didn’t know the reason behind his reaction. He concluded by saying that he was very protective of his mother.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2024, Babil Khan made a special post for Sutapa Sikdar. In a touching note, he wrote, “There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn’t for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Babil Khan has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance in Logout. The film can be streamed on the platform ZEE5. It features Babil as Pratyush Dua, a popular social media influencer whose life spirals when a fan takes control of his phone.

The cyber thriller previously premiered at various film festivals like the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, and more.

The cast of Logout includes Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair. The movie is directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar. It is produced by Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

