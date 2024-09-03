THROWBACK: When Sidharth Malhotra called Kiara Advani ‘drama queen’ while dedicating one song

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani often make headlines for their adorable pictures, airport looks and lighthearted moments from their daily lives. Here's taking you back to the moment when Sidharth Malhotra indirectly called his partner Kiara Advani ‘a drama queen’.

In a fun rapid fire with Mirchi Plus, the Yodha actor was asked to dedicate certain song lyrics to the respective film actors with whom they resonate the most. When the host quizzed him to dedicate ‘Ye chhori badi drama queen hai’, the Student of the Year actor quipped, ‘Kiara Advani’.

For the unversed, the song lyrics ‘drama-queen’ come from the beautiful music album of Hasee Toh Phasee, starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor dedicating the title to his wife shows their comfort and cute camaraderie.

Well, Sid and Kiara share a great bond, both off-screen and on-screen. The power couple started dating while filming Dharma Productions’ Shershaah. The adorable on-screen chemistry resulted in making Shershaah one of the most-watched movies of that year on the OTT platform. And soon, it transitioned into a strong off-screen chemistry.

After making headlines for their relationship goals for a couple of years, the lovers officially tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy royal ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).

Post Shershaah, the duo are yet to sign their second film together. Talking about their respective career fronts, Kiara Advani is on a roll these days! Her last venture was Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was lauded for its performance. She will be next seen in Game Changer, paired with Ram Charan.

The actress is also marking her entry in the Spy Universe with War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The diva will lock horns with Rocking star Yash for his upcoming movie, Toxic.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. However, the film didn't fare well at the box office. Sidharth is reportedly in talks with Ramesh Taurani to play the second lead in Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is also discussing a couple of other projects.

