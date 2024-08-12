9 movies like Raanjhanaa that are all about love, loss, and everything in between

Movies like Raanjhanaa delve deep into the complexities of unrequited love. The Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer is set against the vibrant backdrop of Banaras, the film narrates the obsessive love of Kundan for Zoya. This intense portrayal of love and its consequences resonates with audiences.

Other movies in this genre include the equally heart-wrenching Laila Majnu and the classic Tamasha. These films explore the darker shades of love, often bordering on obsession, making them compelling watches for those who appreciate dramatic intensity. Check out some more movies like Raanjhanaa here:

9 movies like Raanjhanaa that showcase a spectrum of emotions

1. Laila Majnu

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Sahiba Bali, Sumit Kaul, Farhana Bhat, Mir Sarwar

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Zee5

In the list of movies like Raanjhanna, Laila Majnu tops as it is a contemporary retelling of the classic tragic love story. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the film follows the passionate romance between Laila and Qais, portrayed by Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary respectively.

Their intense love story is a whirlwind of emotions, tested by the rivalry between their families. The film beautifully captures the intensity and purity of young love, ultimately leading to a heart-wrenching climax.

2. Atrangi Re

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Anil Grover, Dimple Hayathi, Ashish Verma, Nimrat Kaur

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar

Atrangi Re is a quirky romantic movie that defies conventional storytelling. The film revolves around Rinku (Sara Ali Khan), a spirited and unconventional girl, who is forcibly married to Dr. Vishu (Dhanush). As their lives intertwine, Rinku's imaginary lover, Sajjad (Akshay Kumar), complicates matters. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending comedy, drama, and fantasy to create a unique cinematic experience.

Advertisement

3. Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Monika Panwar

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another movie like Raanjhanna, Love Aaj Kal is a beautiful story that explores the complexities of love in contemporary times. The film interweaves two love stories set in different eras. The modern-day romance features Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) navigating the challenges of millennial relationships.

In contrast, the past story showcases the passionate love between Raghu (Kartik Aaryan) and Leena (Arushi Sharma) in a simpler time. The film delves into themes of commitment, relationships, and the evolving nature of love.

4. Fitoor

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Lara Dutta, Tunisha Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Zee5

Fitoor is a Bollywood movie that showcases a tragic love story set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir. It's a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Aditya Roy Kapur portrays Noor, a young artist who develops an obsessive love for Firdaus, played by Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

The film explores themes of unrequited love, ambition, and the destructive power of obsession. Tabu delivers a powerful performance as Begum Hazrat, a complex and enigmatic character who plays a pivotal role in Noor's life.

5. Tamasha

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Arushi Sharma, Naila Grrewal

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Zee5

Tamasha is a poignant exploration of identity and the conflict between societal expectations and personal desires. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ved, a man trapped in a monotonous life, who discovers freedom and joy through a spontaneous vacation with Tara (Deepika Padukone).

As their relationship deepens, Ved's carefully constructed facade begins to crumble, forcing him to confront his true self. The film delves into themes of authenticity, love, and the courage to break free from societal constraints.

6. Half Girlfriend

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant Massey, Anisa Butt

IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Advertisement

Half Girlfriend is a romantic drama based on Chetan Bhagat's novel. The story follows Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor), a small-town boy with limited English, who falls for the affluent and sophisticated Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) in Delhi.

Their relationship is complicated by their different backgrounds and Riya's reluctance to commit fully. The film explores themes of love, ambition, and the complexities of modern relationships.

7. Cocktail

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cocktail is a vibrant romantic drama that explores the complexities of friendship and love. The story revolves around Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), a charming and carefree playboy, who shares a strong bond with the shy and traditional Meera (Diana Penty).

Their lives take an unexpected turn when they meet the vivacious Veronica (Deepika Padukone). The film delves into themes of loyalty, heartbreak, and self-discovery as the trio navigate the complexities of their relationships.

8. Manmarziyaan

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Ashnoor Kaur, Pavan Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Zee5

Manmarziyaan is a complex love triangle set against the vibrant backdrop of Amritsar. Taapsee Pannu plays Rumi, a free-spirited woman deeply in love with the impulsive Vicky, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

When Vicky's indecision forces her hand, she agrees to an arranged marriage with the calm and composed Robbie, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film explores the complexities of love, commitment, and the choices we make.

9. Ishaqzaade

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan, Charu Rastogi, Ratan Singh, Aftab Khan

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ishaqzaade is a fiery love story set against the backdrop of a bitter rivalry between two powerful families. Parma (Arjun Kapoor), a reckless young man, and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra), a strong-willed woman, are drawn to each other despite their families' deep-rooted hatred. Their passionate love affair unfolds amidst violence, political intrigue, and societal pressures. The film is a raw and intense portrayal of young love and the challenges it faces.

These movies like Raanjhanna collectively paint a diverse yet interconnected portrait of love in its myriad forms. From the obsessive passion to the complexities of modern relationships. Let us know, which one is your favorite!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan joins crowd to sing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in video from Locarno Film Festival; fans are all hearts