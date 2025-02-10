Mrs star Sanya Malhotra pens heartwarming note for her 'life ki prime number' mom; 'Shaadi ke baad, unke bacho...'

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the acclaim for her recently released OTT movie Mrs. In the social drama, her character emphasizes the importance of a woman’s individuality through an analogy of prime numbers. Sanya recently dedicated a special post to her life’s ‘prime number,’ her mom. In a heartwarming note, the actress shared that her mother fulfilled her dreams after her marriage through her children.

Today, February 10, 2025, Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a video containing heartwarming moments of her mom. It also featured the actress wearing outfits made by her mother. The ‘prime number’ dialogue from the movie Mrs. was playing in the background.

In the caption, Sanya wrote, “Meri life ki prime number.” She revealed that it was her mother’s childhood dream to become a fashion designer, but she couldn’t fulfill it due to financial constraints and other reasons.

Sanya continued, “Lekin shaadi ke baad, unke bacho ke through apna sapna pura kar diya. Ghar mein shaadi ho, birthday ho ya koi bhi khaas din, tabhi complete hota hai jab hum Mumma ke banaye hue kapde pehnte hain (But after marriage, she fulfilled her dream through her children. Be it a wedding, birthday, or any other special day at home, it becomes complete only when we wear the clothes made by Mumma).”

Sanya Malhotra’s post for her mother:

Sanya Malhotra revealed that her mother had faced a lot in life, even cancer, and had come out stronger every time. She said, “Woh sirf ek ordinary woman nahi hain, balki ek solid prime number hain (She is not just an ordinary woman, but a solid prime number)—unique aur unshakable.”

The Jawan actress further shared that her latest movie, Mrs., celebrated women like her mother. Sanya asked the audience to watch it with their ‘prime number.’ She added, “Yeh unki strength, unke pyaar aur unki spirit ko celebrate karne ka mauka hai (This is an opportunity to celebrate their strength, their love, and their spirit).”

Alongside Sanya Malhotra, the cast of Mrs. includes Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film can be streamed on ZEE5.