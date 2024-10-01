5 best Netflix films with characters you will fall in love with

Looking for characters that not only captivate your attention but also make you marvel over their charm, wit, or sheer charisma? Netflix has plenty of them! Whether it’s their strong presence, selfless nature, or sharp wit, these characters leave a lasting impression. Even though they may not always be the main characters, these 5 Netflix films offer up supporting roles so magnetic you’ll find yourself thinking about them long after the credits roll. Buckle up, because you’re about to meet your next on-screen crush!

5 best Netflix films with characters you won’t stop thinking about

1. Inspector Mala in Crew

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Trupti Khamkar

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Trupti Khamkar’s portrayal of Inspector Mala in Crew brings a delightful twist to the character of a tough cop. She’s no-nonsense, razor-sharp, and committed to keeping order in the midst of the airline industry's chaos, but what truly sets her apart is how she inadvertently becomes a source of humor.

Without cracking a single joke, Inspector Mala's deadpan reactions to the antics of the 'crew' and especially Diljit Dosanjh’s character, create an unexpected comedic undercurrent that audiences can’t help but love. Her serious demeanor, combined with the absurdity she’s surrounded by, brings an almost dry wit to the film that enhances the comedy without ever trying too hard.

The way she surveys the chaos with a mix of exasperation and determination, while just doing her job, ends up making her one of the most memorable characters in Crew. Despite her limited screen time, Inspector Mala’s role is a testament to how sometimes the smallest characters leave the biggest impact, adding that extra layer of fun and charm that audiences will keep wanting more of. It's that perfect blend of authority and humor—without intending to—that makes Inspector Mala unforgettable.

2. Ajay Dixit’s mother in Bawaal

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance, Action

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan's mother, played by Anjuman Saxena, redefines the role of a mother-in-law in Indian cinema, offering a refreshing departure from the typical portrayal. She radiates warmth and tradition, yet her actions speak volumes about her modern sensibilities.

She is not only fiercely protective of her family but also pragmatic and supportive, especially toward her daughter-in-law, Nisha Dixit (played by Janhvi Kapoor). One of the most touching moments is when she discreetly hands Nisha her saved money, encouraging her to enjoy her trip. It’s a simple yet deeply thoughtful gesture that showcases her love and care without making a show of it.

Unlike the conventional 'difficult' mother-in-law trope, she brings no drama, jealousy, or conflict into Nisha’s life. Instead, she is nurturing, respectful, and understanding, quietly supporting Nisha in moments of stress and uncertainty. Her character challenges the stereotypical notions of a mother-in-law and presents her as a figure of compassion and quiet strength.

3. Mai in Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, Satire

Mai in Laapataa Ladies, played by Chhaya Kadam, is the epitome of empowerment and wisdom, standing as a powerful symbol of women’s independence and self-reliance. She not only lives by these values but actively teaches and encourages other women to embrace them. Her clarity of thought and pragmatic approach to life make her a truly sorted individual, one who knows how to navigate a world that demands women to be both bold and smart for their safety and success.

Her relationship with Phool is particularly inspiring, as Mai continuously emphasizes the importance of earning, no matter how big or small, so that no woman is ever dependent on anyone else. Through her actions, she proves that financial independence is the key to dignity and self-worth, empowering those around her with the tools to thrive.

Despite her strength, Mai is gentle at heart, always ready to help and support others in need. Her boldness never compromises her kindness, showing that women can be both strong and compassionate. She represents a generation of women who lead by example, breaking stereotypes and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

4. Devika Malvade in Srikanth

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Biography, Drama

Jyothika's character, who plays the role of Srikanth’s teacher Devika Malvade in the film, stands as the emotional anchor and moral compass in Rajkummar Rao’s character’s life. She is undoubtedly the heart of the story, showcasing the profound impact a selfless mentor can have on shaping someone’s future.

Her unwavering support and dedication to Srikanth are what set her apart, as she steps in when he is at his lowest, offering not just shelter but the kind of unconditional care and guidance that few people would provide, even for their own children. She not only welcomes Srikanth into her home but also into her heart, nurturing him with wisdom and instilling strong moral values that eventually mold him into the man he becomes.

Her influence is what keeps him grounded, especially when life threatens to lead him astray. What makes her character truly special is that she does all of this without expecting anything in return—her sole purpose is to see Srikanth grow, evolve, and succeed. In a world often driven by selfish motives, her character is a rare gem, a reminder of the invaluable role mentors play in our lives.

5. Bhanu in Mimi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Bhanu in Mimi is a masterclass in understated warmth and genuine affection. What starts as a simple driver-client relationship evolves into one of the most heartwarming and surprising bonds in the film. Bhanu, with his quirky sense of humor, endearing awkwardness, and gentle nature, quickly becomes Mimi’s (Kriti Sanon) most reliable support system.

As Mimi navigates the emotionally charged journey of surrogacy, Bhanu steps up as her steadfast confidant and ultimately a father figure to her child, effortlessly blending humor with deep emotional sensitivity. What makes Bhanu so lovable is his unwavering loyalty. Despite being thrown into chaotic situations he never expected, he remains by Mimi’s side, offering comfort, understanding, and practical support.

His awkward yet sincere attempts to help make him relatable, while his moments of quiet wisdom and empathy reveal a depth to his character that goes beyond the surface. He represents the idea that true family is not just about blood relations, but about love, loyalty, and the people who stand by you no matter what.

Whether they made you laugh, cry, or simply left you swooning, these characters have the kind of irresistible appeal that makes them unforgettable. So, if you're ready to add some charm and heartwarming energy to your watchlist, these films should be your next stop!

