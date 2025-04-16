PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Khushi Kapoor dolls up for star-studded event; Kesari Chapter 2 co-stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan spotted at private airport

Khushi Kapoor put her best fashion foot forward as she attended a star-studded event in the city with Raveena Tandon and many others. Akshay Kumar, and R. Madhavan were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, heading to an undisclosed location to promote their upcoming movie, Kesari Chapter 2. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of April 15, 2025!

1. Khushi Kapoor dolls up for a star-studded event

Nadaaniyan actress Khushi Kapoor didn’t fail to impress the fashion police when she arrived at a red carpet event, looking like a doll. The B-town diva stunned in a short dress, exuding boss-lady vibes. With a high bun, a black arm candy, and matching high heels, she completed her look.

Apart from her, Raveena Tandon also graced the star-studded event in a simple and elegant kurta-pant set. Veteran Bollywood actors, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also came together to be part of the celebration. Another B-town couple who joined them was Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband, actor Siddharth.

2. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan spotted at a private airport

Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, who will be seen together in their upcoming historical drama film, Kesari Chapter 2, with Ananya Panday were spotted together. After seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, the two male actors were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, all set to head to an undisclosed location to promote their film. Both Akshay and Madhavan waved at the paparazzi and even interacted with them before jetting off.

3. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura spotted at a maternity clinic

Amid rumors of Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, expecting their first child, the couple was spotted visiting a doctor at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. The lovebirds twinned in white shirts and black pants as they were spotted arriving at the location.

4. Nitanshi Goel paints the town pink in a power suit

Nitanshi Goel, who rose to fame with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, was spotted out and about in the city. The actress painted the town pink as she arrived donning a bright pink satin power suit. Don’t miss her sweet smile!

