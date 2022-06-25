Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Shri Conrad Sangma wins 'Super Stylish Politician'

Pinkvilla set a new benchmark recently by hosting its first-ever award ceremony. On June 16, 2022, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards show was held and was attended by biggies from several industries like Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, etc. The awards night has created a lot of buzz and grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the event. The buzz of the first-ever award show is still going on, and indeed, it was a hit event and a night full of fun and glamour. Well, at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Shri Conrad Sangma was honoured with the Super Stylish Politician Award.

Shri Conrad Sangma is the current Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He assumed the presidency of the National People’s Party in 2016 after the death of his father and former Chief Minister, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha P.A. Sangma. Shri Conrad Sangma often makes it to the headlines for his good work for his state, but apart from his work, what stands out is his style- which often makes head turn. On the awards night, Shri Conrad Sangma wore a black suit and looked dapper. He was awarded the Bank Of Baroda presents Super Stylish Politician award. Shri Prushtom, CGM and Shri. Rakesh Sharma, DGM of Bank Of Baroda, honoured Shri Conrad Sangma with this award.

For the unversed, in 2008, Conrad Sangma became the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya. He served the post as National President of the Nationalist Youth Congress, after Jitendra Awhad who is the current Housing Minister of Maharashtra State.

Talking about the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show were the big names like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and so many more who attended the event which also saw a fabulous fashion show by Vikram Phadnis and a performance by Jasleen Royal. We are sure that Pinkvilla will make this award function even bigger next time.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Aman Gupta wins Super Stylish Businessperson